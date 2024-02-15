Highlights Coventry City dropped points in their midweek fixture, but fans were thrilled by two brilliant moments from January signing Victor Torp.

Coventry City dropped points on Wednesday night in a disappointing performance against Plymouth Argyle, but their fans will be happy about two brilliant moments produced by one of their January signings.

The points that the Sky Blues dropped in their midweek fixture didn't lead to them falling out of the play-off places, but it at least turned out to be a missed opportunity to extend the gap to the teams below them, with the likes of Sunderland falling short too in their 1-0 loss to Huddersfield Town.

Championship table Team P Points GD 6 Coventry 32 48 +13 7 Norwich 32 48 +5 8 Hull 31 48 +5 9 Preston 32 48 -8 10 Sunderland 32 48 +9 Table correct as of 15th Feb 2024

Even with the frustration of the overall game, there were two key moments that involved winter window signing Victor Torp that will live long in the fans' memories. The latter of the two was the free-kick that he took, in the 96th minute, to find Liam Kitching, who scored to level the game at 2-2, and send Coventry home with a point.

The first of the two was a sumptuous pass to put Ellis Simms in one-on-one. He missed his first attempt at goal, but he tucked the rebound into an empty net to get his fifth goal of the season. Torp was one of the standout players from the game, and the reaction of the Sky Blues fans to these two moments show how excited they are about him going forward.

Coventry fans react to Victor Torp's brilliant passes from Plymouth game

The Danish midfielder was signed for a reported £2.1 million fee, according to the Coventry Telegraph. His two passes, and the other stellar performances that he's put in since pulling on that Sky Blue shirt have fully justified that price tag.

One Coventry fan couldn't believe the quality of the ball that Torp played to find Simms for the team's first goal of the night.

Another fan of the Sky Blues couldn't believe that the Dane wasn't given the assist for Simms' finish.

Torp would have been given the assist for the goal if Simms had found the back of the net at the first time of asking, but, because the former Everton and Sunderland striker scored from the rebound off his own shot, there was no assist for the goal. You can tell from the reaction on X that fans wanted their new midfielder to be credited with setting up Coventry's first goal against Argyle, on Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old is actually right-footed, but you wouldn't be able to tell from the pass that he played for the 23-year-old's goal. Another fan clearly felt the same way.

Coventry have built an incredibly threatening midfield

Mark Robins decided not to include Callum O'Hare in the midweek fixture to give the 25-year-old a rest after playing a lot of games since his return to the sport. He suffered an ACL injury on Boxing Day 2022 that kept him out of action until late October 2023.

O'Hare wasn't happy about this decision, but once you add him back into the midfield with the likes of Torp and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, they will be a very hard force to stop.

The likes of Simms and Haji Wright just need to keep up their improved conversion rates so that those brilliant passes being played by the Dane, and others, can be finished.