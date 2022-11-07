Coventry City v Wigan Athletic: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Coventry City will be hoping to make even further progress up the Championship table when they welcome Wigan Athletic to the CBS Arena tomorrow evening.

The Sky Blues have accumulated 13 points from their last six matches, escaping the relegation positions and jumping up to 15th place.

Still possessing games in hand on most above them, there is still scope for the Midlands club to continue climbing further up the second tier standings.

Mark Robins’ men welcome a Wigan side on Tuesday who have picked up a mere point from their last six matches, with that single point being last time out against Swansea City.

Despite their recent struggles, the Latics have still managed to average 1.56 points per game away from the DW Stadium, proving to possess one of the best away records in the division.

Latest team news

It would appear that no fresh injury concerns were picked up by Coventry as they secured all three points against Watford at the weekend.

Meaning there is scope for Robins to select the same XI that started against the Hornets on Saturday afternoon.

Quiz: Which British club did Coventry City sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 1. Viktor Gyökeres Brighton Bournemouth Southampton Tottenham

Fankaty Dabo, Matty Godden and Martyn Waghorn are all likely to be sidelined as they continue their respective recoveries from injury.

Leam Richardson will be boosted by the fact that the Latics were able to end a five-game winning run at Swansea, as it remains to be seen if his side got through the test unscathed.

The likes of Thelo Aasgaard, Callum Lang and Graeme Shinnie will be pushing for starts after being on the bench for Saturday’s trip to South Wales.

Score prediction

Coventry have certainly upped their standards in recent weeks and are once again becoming a tough test for most in the division.

Wigan may have ended a losing run at the weekend, however, confidence levels are still not as high as they were nearer the start of the campaign.

Prediction: Coventry 2-0 Wigan

What time is kick-off?

Tomorrow’s kick-off at the CBS Arena kicks off at 7:45 pm.

Is there a live stream?

As per Sky Sports’ fixture list, it does not appear that the game will be available on Sky Sports Football.