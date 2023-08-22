Coventry City and Sunderland will meet each other at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday.

The two teams have certainly not had the best start to the season.

Both have won just one of ther first three league games; Sunderland have lost two, whilst Coventry have drawn one and lost one, in their other two games.

But Sunderland did rack up their first three points of the season when they played Rotherham United, at home, last weekend. 17-year-old Jobe Bellingham scored his first and second goals for the club to help the Black Cats get over the line, in a 2-1 win.

City are coming off the back of a draw against Swansea City. The game finished 1-1, with Matt Godden scoring the opener for Coventry, in the 39th minute. But, just two minutes later, Swansea's big summer acquisition, Jerry Yates, leveled the game.

What is the latest team news ahead of Coventry City v Sunderland?

In the game against the Swans, Coventry's wing-back Milan van Ewijk came off in the 70th minute due to injury. He put in a good performance in the game. But he was forced off due to a problem with his foot.

Manager Mark Robins told CoventryLive "I think it was his toe so I don't know until I've spoken to the physios.

"I think he had an issue with his toe. I'll get to the bottom of that." There hasn't been any further update on his availability, for the weekend, since then.

Kasey palmer also missed Saturday's game. Robins explained that this was due to personal reasons, but did not clarify if this was something that would stop him being involved in the team's next game.

Patrick Roberts was Sunderland's solo injury in their game, at the weekend. He limped off the field at around the 75-minute mark. After the game, Sunderland boss, Tony Mowbray, said "We'll see how he is tomorrow." He added "What we do know is that the physio department has sent him home, he's not lying on a bed with a big chunk of ice on him, or going off to hospital in an ambulance."

The Scotsman has also been linked, by the Sunderland Echo, with a move to Scottish Premiership title-holders, Celtic.

There have also been updates provided on the fitness of Chris Rigg, Ross Stewart and Corry Evans. Rigg was brought off in an under-21s game against Norwich because he was showing signs of concussion. The 16-year-old, who's shown real glimpses of talent so far this season, didn't feature against Rotherham, and he could miss out at the weekend.

Manager Mowbray said that Ross Stewart is still many weeks away from returning to action. The Scottish striker suffered an achilles injury against Fulham, at the start of the year. Yesterday, Mowbray said "He was on the grass today with his boots on, that’s a positive sign." He said his inkling as to when he will be back on the pitch will be six or seven weeks.

Evans may not play again until 2024, according to the Sunderland gaffer. He suffered damage to one of his cruciate ligaments back in January.

Is Coventry City v Sunderland on TV?

The game is at 3pm BST, on Saturday, which means it will not be shown on TV.

Radio coverage of the match will be available on BBC Newcastle or BBC CWR, if you are in the areas of the country that they broadcast to.

Are tickets still available for Coventry City v Sunderland?

If you are wanting to watch the game live, tickets to the game are still available on both the Sunderland and Coventry City websites.