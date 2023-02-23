Coventry City v Sunderland: Latest team news, score prediction, Is it there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Coventry City and Sunderland will be both looking to secure a positive result when they face each other in the Championship this weekend.

The Sky Blues ought to be full of confidence heading into this fixture following back-to-back victories over Millwall and Rotherham United.

Currently only five points adrift of the play-off places, Coventry know that a continuation of their winning run will result in them closing this particular gap.

As for Sunderland, they will be desperate to deliver a positive response to their recent defeat to Rotherham.

The Black Cats missed out on the chance to move up to fourth in the Championship earlier this week as the Millers secured a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Oliver Rathbone and Shane Ferguson.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, we have decided to take a look at the latest Coventry and Sunderland team news, whether there is a live stream for this fixture and what time the match is set to kick-off…

Latest team news

Coventry will be unable to call upon the services of long-term absentees Callum O’Hare and Fabio Tavares as both of these players have been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign due to their respective injury issues.

Ben Sheaf will also miss tomorrow’s fixture as he is currently recovering from a calf tear that he sustained in the warm-up for the Sky Blues’ meeting with Luton Town earlier this month.

Fankaty Dabo could make his return to action on Saturday as he recently stepped up his road to recovery from a hamstring injury by participating in training.

As for Sunderland, they will be without Ross Stewart and Corry Evans who are not set to return to action until the 2023/24 campaign due to the severity of their injuries.

Saturday’s clash is expected to come too soon for Niall Huggins while Lynden Gooch is still a couple of weeks away from being fit enough to feature for the Black Cats.

Aji Alese, Patrick Roberts and Trai Hume will all be pushing for a place in the starting eleven for this fixture after being utilised as substitutes by Tony Mowbray in the club’s meeting with Rotherham.

Score prediction

This could turn out to be an enthralling affair if both sides are willing to approach the game in a positive manner.

Having managed to find the back of the net on 15 occasions for Coventry this season, Viktor Gyokeres will unquestionably fancy his chances of causing issues for Sunderland’s defenders.

Joe Gelhardt meanwhile will be aiming to build upon the goal that he scored against Rotherham by producing another promising display on Saturday.

We believe that this game will end in a 2-2 draw.

Is there a live stream?

This fixture is set to be shown on Sky Sports Football on Saturday.

Due to the fact that this game is being broadcast on Sky, it will not be available to be streamed on Sunderland’s website for fans that reside in the United Kingdom.

The match will also not be shown on Coventry’s iFollow service.

What time is kick-off?

Saturday’s match is set to kick-off at 12:30pm.