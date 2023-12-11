Coventry City welcome Southampton to the Coventry Building Society Arena on Wednesday night as there is a midweek billing in the Championship.

Both sides come into this contest in relatively good form, as the Sky Blues have won three of their last five games, while the Saints have been unbeaten in the Championship since the back end of September.

Coventry come into this game having beaten Birmingham City last time out, a win that saw them climb to 15th in the table with 25 points, six clear of the relegation places and five behind the play-offs.

It has been a slow start to the campaign for Coventry, but they have turned results around in the last few weeks, and that has seen them climb the table.

While Southampton are well and truly in the promotion race, as their unbeaten run continues, despite dropping points over the weekend as they drew 1-1 with Watford.

That result means they now have 38 points and sit in fourth place, six clear of fifth-place West Brom and three behind Leeds United in third place.

Both sides will be looking to continue their fine form as they meet on Wednesday night.

Coventry City and Southampton’s latest team news

Given that his side played well last time out, Mark Robins may be looking to go with a similar side that brushed Birmingham City aside on Friday night.

That would mean another start for Callum O’Hare, who grabbed both goals in the win over Birmingham on Friday.

O’Hare has been working his way up to full match fitness, and his return has been the boost the Sky Blues have needed.

Coventry don’t seem to have too many injury concerns heading into this game, with Friday seeing them miss striker Matt Godden because his wife went into labour.

It is expected that Godden, who has six Championship goals to his name this season, will be back available for Wednesday night’s game.

Meanwhile, Southampton seem to be in a fairly healthy position heading into this game, with the most noticeable absentee being striker Ross Stewart. The Scotsman is expected to be out until the new year.

Martin decided to start Joe Aribo in the game against Watford on Saturday, with Will Smallbone on the bench, but the 23-year-old could be pushing for a recall to the starting XI for this clash.

Southampton were also without Flynn Downes on Saturday as he missed the game at Vicarage Road through illness, but Martin hopes he will be available for the game against Coventry.

Martin provided an update and said, via the Daily Echo: “I hope so, he's been really rough - bless him.

"He felt unwell on Thursday but tried to come in on Friday because that's Flynn, but he was not well and got sent home.

"He tried to come up on his own in the car last night and did because he felt a bit better, but woke up today and felt terrible again.

"He is quite poorly but hopefully, he will recover very quickly. He was a big loss for us here, Watford are an athletic team.

"His aggression, athleticism and quality would have definitely helped us - but someone missing out means another gets an opportunity."

Forwards Adam Armstrong and Che Adams will be pushing to start once again as they both bid to add to their goal tally this season.

Is Coventry City v Southampton on TV/Live Stream?

As whenever there are live Championship games during the midweek, they can all be found live on the Sky Sports Football channel.

This game between Coventry and Southampton hasn’t been picked as the main television option, so fans who want to watch this game will find the match on the red button.

If you don’t have Sky, you will be able to find the game on your local radio station, while highlights can be found on Sky Sports’ YouTube channel not long after the game has finished or on ITV4 at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Ticket news for Coventry City v Southampton

It is likely going to be a big attendance at the CBS Arena on Wednesday night as Coventry welcomes a high-profile side who will be aiming to return to the Premier League at the end of this campaign.

The Sky Blues will be hoping they can sell more tickets than usual for this clash, and for fans who are interested in going but haven’t got a ticket yet, tickets are still available to buy in Coventry’s end.

They can be bought on the club’s official website, with a few blocks remaining available to buy in.

While for the visitors, it has been announced on their official website that they have sold their allocation for this match. It is unclear how many tickets the Saints were given, but the side will be backed by a large number of travelling fans.

The Kick-off time for Coventry City v Southampton

The game between these two sides is being played on Wednesday night, as previously mentioned, at the CBS Arena and the kick-off time is 19:45 p.m.