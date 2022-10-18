Coventry City v Sheffield United: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United are looking to get back to winning ways this week when they head to Coventry City in the Championship.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are winless in four fixtures now and have surrendered their position at the top of the Championship to Burnley heading into a midweek round of fixtures.

There’s going to be little sympathy from Coventry or Mark Robins, with the Sky Blues currently sitting bottom of the table and looking to claw their way out of the bottom three after a number of postponements.

Despite the table, it should be an competitive clash on Wednesday night, which we look ahead to here:

Latest team news

Coventry’s key team news in the last 24 hours or so comes away from the first-team.

Callum O’Hare was able to get through 45 minutes of an U21s fixture against Burnley earlier on Tuesday, whilst Liam Kelly managed a slightly longer stint. CoventryLive note how neither player is expected to be involved against Sheffield United, but they could be beyond that fixture after hamstring troubles.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United are waiting for news on Wes Foderingham’s availability. He was sent off after the 3-3 draw with Blackpool on Saturday after clashing with Shayne Lavery. There’s been an appeal lodged, but Lavery’s appeal has been unsuccessful, which is perhaps an indication Foderingham’s will be too. In that case, Adam Davies will step in.

John Fleck is the closest of the injured players that might return, whilst Enda Stevens and Ciaran Clark are back on the grass but will be given time to get themselves up to fitness. Anel Ahmedhodzic could be pushing for a return to the starting line-up after stepping off the bench against Blackpool.

Oli McBurnie, meanwhile, is playing through a hernia and will be available.

Is there a live stream?

Both clubs are offering a streaming service on their websites, which can be found here: Sheffield United & Coventry City.

The game will also be live on Sky Sports. The feature game is Millwall v Watford, but Coventry v Sheffield United will be available on the red button on Sky Sports Football.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at the Coventry Building Society Arena is 7:45pm, with confirmed team news coming an hour earlier at 6:45pm.

Prediction

It’ll be interesting to see if Coventry’s recent trend of results continues in this game – they been involved in two goalless draws and three one-nils in the last five fixtures.

Sheffield United rescued a point in a 3-3 draw with Blackpool on Saturday; they looked like scoring a bucketload of the chances they created but also appeared vulnerable at the back.

If Anel Ahmedhodzic is fit to start, though, they will be better at the back. If that’s the case, you’ve got to favour Heckingbottom’s men.

FLW Predicts: Coventry 1-2 Sheffield United.

