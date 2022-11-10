Coventry City v QPR: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

All of a sudden Coventry City are just five points behind Queens Park Rangers, having played two games fewer, heading into the final round of Championship action before the World Cup.

The Sky Blues have been on a remarkable run defensively and look capable of joining the top six chasing pack before we reach the January transfer window.

Mick Beale would have been disappointed to witness the R’s 2-1 defeat at home to rock bottom Huddersfield Town on Tuesday evening, with Josh Ruffels’ eye-catching brace proving the difference between the two teams.

Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres were on the scoresheet as Coventry got past Wigan Athletic at the CBS Arena, in what proved to be Leam Richardson’s final match in charge of the Latics.

Latest team news

Michael Rose does not seem to be 100% fit at the moment but retains the faith of Mark Robins over Callum Doyle, though that may end up being an enforced change for the hosts.

Fankaty Dabo, Matty Godden, Liam Kelly, Martyn Waghorn and Marcel Hilssner remain sidelined.

Tyler Roberts and Stefan Johansen missed out on the Terriers loss through injury and therefore it is unlikely that they will play a major part at the weekend.

Score prediction

It is very hard to deny Coventry with the form that they are in.

Viktor Gyokeres has been operating at a level arguably above Championship standard all season and the Swede has the ability to dominate the Rangers backline.

3-2 Coventry.

Is there a live stream?

There is no live stream in the United Kingdom but EFL highlights will be broadcasted on ITV4 at 9pm.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 3pm at the CBS Arena.