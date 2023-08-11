Coventry City take on Middlesbrough in the Championship at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday.

The Sky Blues suffered heartbreak as they were beaten by Luton Town on penalties in the play-off final at Wembley in May and it has been a tough start to the season for Mark Robins' side, with back-to-back defeats in the league and Carabao Cup.

Despite putting in an excellent performance, Coventry lost 2-1 to newly-relegated Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

The Sky Blues dominated much of the first half, with Kasey Palmer going close on two occasions and Ellis Simms and Kyle McFadzean having efforts blocked.

Coventry took a deserved lead just after the break when McFadzean headed home Gustavo Hamer's corner and they had chances to extend their advantage, but the Foxes equalised in the 77th minute when Dennis Praet crossed for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to nod in.

The visitors continued to threaten, with Mads Hermansen tipping Haji Wright's shot onto the crossbar before Matt Godden fired wide from the rebound, but Leicester won it with three minutes remaining through Dewsbury Hall's excellent curling strike.

The Sky Blues endured further frustration as they were beaten 2-1 by League Two side AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup at Plough Lane on Wednesday night.

Middlesbrough, who lost to Coventry in the play-off semi-finals last season, also got off to a disappointing start to the campaign as they were beaten 1-0 by Millwall at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

In the absence of star striker Chuba Akpom, Boro struggled to create, with the Lions looking the more threatening side throughout and Gary Rowett's side secured all three points through substitute Romain Esse's 79th-minute strike.

However, Boro did register their first win of the season with a 3-2 win over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Coventry v Middlesbrough: David Prutton's prediction

Prutton believes Coventry will get their season up and running on Saturday, predicting a 2-1 win for the Sky Blues.

"Both sides started with defeats last weekend, but very different sorts. Coventry gave such a good account of themselves at Leicester, and just came undone thanks to some individual quality in the end," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"Middlesbrough would have been disappointed with how they lost to Millwall. It’s probably not been the summer or the start their fans or Michael Carrick would have hoped for. I think it could get a little worse here, against the side that edged them in last season’s play-off semi-finals."

Will Coventry City beat Middlesbrough?

This is an incredibly difficult game to call.

There was little to separate the sides in their two play-off encounters last season and it will likely be a close contest once again here.

If Coventry can reproduce the performance they displayed against Leicester on Sunday, they will have an excellent chance of picking up all three points.

Boro were poor against Millwall on Saturday and with Akpom likely to be sidelined once again, it is difficult to see where the goals are coming from, but new signing Sammy Silvera played well at Huddersfield in midweek and he could help to provide the spark his side need if he is handed a start.

Both sides will want to respond to last weekend's defeats, but Coventry could just have the edge in this one.