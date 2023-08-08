Coventry City and Middlesbrough - two of last season's play-off sides - got their 2023/24 campaign off to a losing start this past weekend.

The Sky Blues were beaten 2-1 away from home at Leicester City, whilst Middlesbrough were toppled 1-0 on home turf by Millwall.

Both sides will have been disappointed, but with another big test for both clubs coming this weekend, neither can afford to dwell on their opening results.

With the match set to take place on Saturday, below, we've gathered all the information you may need ahead of the Championship fixture.

What is the latest Coventry City team news?

It seems as though Coventry City came through their Leicester City clash unscathed, with no fresh injuries to report at this stage.

Kasey Palmer and Gus Hamer were withdrawn with fatigue and tight calves, but this was purely precautionary.

In positive news, it seems that Callum O'Hare, Fabio Tavares and Jamie Allen are all back on the grass for the Sky Blues. Their returns are likely to be much further down the line, though.

What is the latest Middlesbrough team news?

It seems as though Middlesbrough also came through their opening weekend clash without any fresh injury concerns.

One big positive was the return of Jonny Howson, who featured for a short cameo from the bench after missing much of pre-season.

Like Coventry, Boro have an EFL Cup tie to maneuver this week in which they will likely make plenty of changes and rest key players ahead of the weekend.

Is Coventry v Middlesbrough live on TV?

Yes, for those unable to attend the match in person, or who just want to tune in from home they will have the option to do so, with the match set to be broadcast live.

The match will be shown live on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the United Kingdom.

Is there a live stream for Coventry City v Middlesbrough?

With the match being shown live on Sky Sports, there will be streaming options available for this clash via Sky GO.

Of course, to watch on Sky GO, you will need a full Sky Sports subscription, though.

For overseas supporters, match streaming passes will only be available within unsold markets and within countries where the EFL broadcast partner has not elected to broadcast the game.

Are there still tickets for Coventry City v Middlesbrough?

Fortunately, for those wishing to attend the match, there may still be tickets available.

If you are after a Coventry City ticket, details on how to purchase one from the Sky Blues can be found here.

If you are a Middlesbrough supporter, however, or want a ticket in the away end, it may be more tricky to get.

Fortunately, at present, it does look as though the last few tickets of the club's 2000 allocation are still available.

More information on this can be found here.

What time does Coventry City v Middlesbrough kick-off?

With the match set to be the first of the Championship weekend, kick-off at the Coventry Building Society Arena is currently scheduled for 12:30 in the United Kingdom.