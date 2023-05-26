Coventry City and Luton Town will do battle at Wembley on Saturday in the Championship play-off final, with a place in the Premier League at stake.

Mark Robins and Rob Edwards have overseen fantastic campaigns for their two sides, which will culminate in one becoming a top flight manager after the final whistle tomorrow.

Robins has guided Coventry out of League Two and on the brink of the Premier League during his six years in charge. He won promotion from League One automatically in 2019/20 and via the play-offs from the fourth tier in 2017/18.

Edwards has spent less time in charge with the Hatters. He was appointed by Luton after his sacking at bitter rivals Watford, and after the then Luton manager Nathan Jones took the reins at Southampton.

Coventry v Luton: Kick-off time, last top-flight appearance, play-offs so far

The final between the two sides at Wembley Stadium kicks-off at 4.45pm and represents a chance for the Sky Blues to return to the Premier League after over 20 years away, whereas Luton have never played in the Premier League, having suffered relegation during 1992, the same year the Premiership was founded.

Coventry finished fifth in the regular league season and saw off Middlesbrough in the semi-finals to book their place, whereas third placed Luton came back from a first leg deficit to beat Sunderland.

Who will win the Championship play-off final?

The game is on a knife's edge and is so tight to call.

The clash should be a fairly cagey affair, given both sides are not super ball-dominant and possession-heavy sides, but instead rely on their solid foundation and defensive structure to shut the opposition out as their primary way to win.

Both Luton and Coventry are strong in transition. Luton's wing-backs are a major facet of their attacking play, whereas Coventry's box midfield makes it easy for them to swarm the opposition high up.

The main reason why Coventry should win is their difference maker in transition: Viktor Gyokeres.

He will pull out to the left side to then drift in, meaning Cody Drameh may not have the same amount of freedom as he usually would down the right flank. Gyokeres' height and size mean he is so strong and difficult to knock off the ball when it is fired into him and can occupy multiple players at once in this way.

That, combined with his good pace and carrying ability, could be the main difference here for two sides who are counter-attack focused. Luton have good forwards of their own, but none are of the standard of the Swede, who is probably the best attacker in the division.

His contribution could be the difference during what should be a low scoring affair. He does not just offer threat and goals of his own, with 22 so far this season; but a strong assist record as well, with 11.

He can be selfish and will take chances regularly when they come, but has the ability to act as a focal point, drawing in defenders, before playing it into a teammate to score.

The other factor which goes in Coventry's favour psychologically, and has for much of these play-offs, is that they are the only unbeaten side against all of Luton, Sunderland, and Middlesbrough during the regular league season.

Their resilience and strength against other strong opponents is perhaps second to none in the Championship, and where they have occasionally struggled this campaign is against weaker teams who sat in against them in a lower block.

That also gives them a slight edge in the tie, even if Luton would not like to admit it. It will definitely be close, but Coventry might just edge the game.

It would complete a return to the top flight for the first time since 2001, when they were relegated alongside current three-times Premier League champions Manchester City.