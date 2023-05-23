Coventry City will meet Luton Town at Wembley on Saturday with a place in next season's Premier League up for grabs for the winners.

Both teams have enjoyed extraordinary rises in recent seasons, with the Sky Blues also having to contend with consistent issues throughout this term, passing every test with flying colours.

As for the Hatters, Rob Edwards has managed to take his side up a gear since his November appointment, with the Bedfordshire side claiming third spot in the normal 46-game campaign.

The two teams have posted excellent defensive numbers this season, whilst both possess individuals that can flick a switch and cause havoc, making for an exciting tie in the capital come Saturday.

Coventry City vs Luton Town - What is the latest team news?

Tyler Walker has missed the last couple of weeks of action, with the reasoning behind his absence remaining somewhat of a mystery, as per a report from Coventry Live.

In rather positive news, Kasey Palmer appears to be ahead of schedule after suffering a hamstring tear ta few weeks back that was supposedly going to keep him out until the new campaign, however, the attacking midfielder is back in full training.

After taking a blow to his knee against Middlesbrough in the first leg of the play-off semi-final, and subsequently being a doubt for the return fixture, Gus Hamer was certainly available at the Riverside and proved to be the match-winner, with it being likely that he will be all rested up and ready to go come Saturday.

Callum O'Hare remains sidelined with a ruptured ACL as he continues his rehabilitation.

As for Edwards, there is a chance that he could go into this fixture with a fully fit squad, with their injury concerns certainly easing over the last few weeks or so.

Defensive duo Reece Burke and Gabe Osho have returned to action in recent weeks and have got minutes behind them, whilst Dan Potts is once again an option.

The slight concern the Hatters had going into their 2-0 victory over Sunderland was Cauley Woodrow after the forward picked up a knee injury in last month's 1-1 draw at Reading.

Is there a live stream for Coventry City v Luton Town?

Eyes from all over the world will be on this one and the action can be followed live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

What time does Coventry City v Luton Town kick-off?

Kick-off at Wembley on Saturday is at 4:45pm UK time.