Highlights Coventry City's clash with Leeds United could shake up the race for promotion and play-off spots.

Leeds boast a strong defence led by Joe Rodon, but Ellis Simms is in red-hot form, posing a challenge.

Rodon faces a tough test against Simms, who has been scoring against top opposition, raising the stakes for Leeds.

Leeds United's clash with Coventry City on Saturday afternoon has serious ramifications for both the race for automatic promotion and the play-off battle.

The Sky Blues host the Whites on Saturday afternoon, and sit seventh in the Championship table, just four points behind the play-off places with a game in hand over both Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion, despite a 2-1 home defeat to Cardiff City on Easter Monday.

Meanwhile, the travelling Whites sit second in the league, but are just one point ahead of a Leicester City side who have a game in hand on them, so automatic promotion is not a done deal for Daniel Farke's men and out of their hands.

The Elland Road outfit boasts the best defensive record in the Championship, having conceded just 31 goals in 40 games, which is 20 goals fewer than that of league leaders Ipswich Town.

Consequently, Farke's men also have the best goal difference in the league, of +44, which is two goals better than the division's top goalscorers, Leicester, who have conceded 35.

A key component of Leeds' strong defence has been the contributions of Wales international defender Joe Rodon, on loan from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Rodon has been a rock at the back for Leeds

Rodon has made 37 appearances for the Whites in the Championship this campaign, and according to FotMob, he has won 73.8% of his attempted tackles, and has also won 69% of aerial duels he has faced in the second tier.

The former Swansea City man is also vital to the way in which Farke's side play out from the back, and has an impressive pass accuracy of 90.9%.

However, an in form Ellis Simms could be the sternest test that Rodon has had to face this season, and he is a striker who could test the Welshman's resolve more so than any other opponent has so far this season.

Simms will provide Rodon with his biggest test yet

The former Everton forward is absolutely on fire for the Sky Blues right now, and has five goals and one assist in his last three games in all competitions.

These goal contributions include a brace and an assist against Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup quarter-final, demonstrating Simms' ability to score against both high level opposition and in high pressure situations, which could spell trouble for Rodon and co at the back for Leeds. He bagged a brace in an impressive win at Huddersfield Town last weekend, including an impressive strike from the edge of the box.

Impressively, the 23-year-old also has two hat-tricks in his last seven appearances, scored against Maidstone United in the FA Cup fifth round back in February, and Rotherham United in the Championship on 5th March.

Simms is in the kind of form whereby, if he is afforded half a chance, he is likely to stick the ball in the back of the net, so Rodon will have to put in a major shift to keep the striker quiet; he will back himself but on the back of a hectic schedule for the Welsh international, where he's had problems with his back, it's far from ideal he's coming up against the in-form striker in league and cup.

The battle between Rodon and Simms on Saturday could be one of the most exciting match-ups we see in the Championship all season, and if the striker is at his best once again, then a nervy afternoon could be in store for the Whites as the intensity of the automatic promotion race increases.