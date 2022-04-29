Coventry City v Huddersfield Town: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? Is it on TV? What time is kick-off?

Coventry City welcome play-off bound Huddersfield Town to the CBS Arena on Saturday, hoping to finish strongly in their final home game of the season.

Both sides have exceeded the majority’s expectations this season with Coventry City only in their second campaign since promotion from League One.

Mark Robins’ men have fallen away from the play-off picture since an electric start to the season, but they will remain optimistic about their chances of going one better in 2022/23.

The Terriers booked their spot in the top six with a 2-1 win over Barnsley last Friday, and Carlos Corberan may rotate his squad in the last two games to suit the fitness of the group.

Here, we have taken a look at everything you need to know ahead of the clash on Saturday afternoon…

Latest team news

Fankaty Dabo is out for the season, as of last week, at Coventry.

While Jake Clarke-Salter made his return to feature on the bench in last weekend’s goalless draw at The Hawthorns.

Matty Godden was expected to be ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, that stance has changed but this weekend is set to come too soon for the livewire forward.

The Terriers have a lot to contend with going into the most important stage of the season.

Chief creator Sorba Thomas is currently out, while Matty Pearson, Levi Colwill and Danny Ward were also unavailable against Barnsley due to injury.

Josh Koroma, Rolando Aarons and Alex Vallejo are sidelined as well.

Score prediction

Advantage Coventry, and more so with the Terriers confirming their spot in the play-offs last time out.

There have been some memorable performances at the CBS Arena this season and Robins’ men will be looking to finish strongly.

2-1 Sky Blues.

Is there a live stream?

There is not a live stream in the United Kingdom, but highlights will be broadcasted on EFL on Quest from 9pm.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 3pm at the CBS Arena.