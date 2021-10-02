Coventry City v Fulham: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Two teams who had very different results in midweek clash this afternoon as Coventry City take on Fulham.

The Sky Blues are still unbeaten in the Championship at home this season but they face a very tough test as the Cottagers got back to winning ways against Swansea City most recently with Aleksandar Mitrovic firing in a hat-trick.

Coventry did not have the same kind of success in midweek as they were trounced 5-0 away from home against Luton Town in what must have come as a shock to the fans, but Mark Robins will be hoping to right the wrongs from that particular fixture.

Let’s look at the team news for today’s match and find out how you can access it if you cannot attend.

Latest team news

Coventry do not have any real injury concerns and the one important player who has been missing recently in Fankaty Dabo has now returned from a three-match ban, meaning he could either come in at wing-back or centre-back.

Fulham whilst having more depth than their opponents also have a lot more issues. The Cottagers have been missing young starlet Fabio Carvalho all month with a foot injury and he’s also on the sidelines with full-back Kenny Tete and also Nathaniel Chalobah.

Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo remain absent with knee injuries but they could be set to return to action in the near future with the under-23 squad, whilst Antonee Robinson has shaken off his issue and he could be returning.

Is there a live stream?

People in the UK can watch this match on Sky Sports from 12pm as it was selected for television coverage a number of weeks ago.

The match will not be on either Coventry or Fulham’s personal streaming services but live commentary can be found on both official websites, with the game also being shown on television across the world due to it being picked up by Sky Sports.

What time is kick-off?

This match has selected for the early television coverage, meaning that the CBS Arena sees a 12:30 kick-off this afternoon.

Coventry had over 20,000 fans in the stadium for their 3-0 win over Peterborough a few weeks ago and they’ll be hoping to provide a similar intimidating atmosphere this afternoon.