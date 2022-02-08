Coventry City v Blackpool: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Coventry City and Blackpool will both be vying to take maximum points from their game this evening at the Coventry Building Society Arena as the Sky Bet Championship takes centre stage once again.

The Sky Blues head into the game off the back of losing their FA Cup fourth round tie with Southampton 2-1 after initially taking the lead on the South Coast in what was a spirited display from Mark Robins’ side.

Whilst the Seasiders are three unbeaten in the league coming into this match, having beaten both Bristol City and Millwall and drawn with promotion chasing Fulham.

A victory for either side this evening could see them close the gap on the play-off places to just two points if other results across the division go in their favour.

Here we take you through everything that you need to know ahead of this Championship clash.

Latest team news

Ian Maatsen returned from injury for Coventry against Southampton and could well start again as the Sky Blues look to get back to winning ways in the league.

Jamie Allen, Jordan Shipley and Kyle McFadzean are all pushing for recalls after being left out of the team that played in the cup on Saturday.

Meanwhile Dominic Hyam and Jake Clarke-Salter are both likely to keep their spots as part of the back three.

As for Blackpool, the Seasiders don’t have any fresh injury concerns heading into this game and will be looking to maintain their momentum from the victory over Bristol City.

Owen Dale is one player that is pushing for a bigger involvement after coming off the bench last time out and could be afforded a start.

Meanwhile Jerry Yates should lead the line once more after featuring from the beginning on Saturday.

Is there a live stream?

The game will be available to watch on Sky Sports Football this evening.

What time is kick-off?

The game starts at 7.45pm.