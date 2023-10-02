Highlights Key takeaways:

Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers are both aiming for the play-off places in the Sky Bet Championship.

A couple of wins can quickly improve their position in the standings.

Coventry will be hoping injured players return soon, while Blackburn's Aynsley Pears is a doubt for the match.

Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers meet on Wednesday evening in the Sky Bet Championship.

Both sides have arguably not had the start to the campaign that they would have liked this year, with both surely targeting the play-off places at the beginning of the season.

Of course, it remains early days in the year with us only just entering October, but both sides find themselves in the bottom half of the table in the second tier and that's of course not where they want to stay.

The beauty of the division, though, is that a couple of wins can soon see you painting a brighter picture for yourself in the standings, and Coventry in particular have a chance of doing that if they can build on their win over QPR at the weekend later this week.

As for Blackburn, they're looking to respond after a heavy defeat against Leicester City last time out.

Ahead of it all, here's the key information you need around the fixture...

What is the latest team news ahead of Coventry v Blackburn?

Further team news will become clearer nearer kick-off on Wednesday but there are a few question marks at both sides already heading into this one.

Sky Blues fans will be intrigued to hear an update from Mark Robins on injured trio Kasey Palmer, Ben Sheaf, and Milan van Ewijk.

All three were initially expected to be out for several weeks but Robins had this to say via the Coventry Telegraph on them before QPR:

"There are a few more positive signs, so I’m sort of hopeful on that. Tomorrow is too soon for them but, certainly from next week, I am hopeful that we will start to see one or two coming back.”

Aynsley Pears, meanwhile, is a doubt for Blackburn with him taken off during the Leicester game with an ankle injury.

Leopold Walhstedt came on for his Championship debut during that match, and may well play again here.

Is Coventry v Blackburn game on the Sky red button?

The game is behind the red button for viewers with a Sky Sports subscription, and can be accessed by pressing said button on any Sky TV remote.

How much are tickets for the Coventry v Blackburn game?

Coventry state that this game is a Category C fixture for the visit of Blackburn, meaning the price structure for tickets is as follows:

Adults - £24

Concessions - £19

Under 18s - £15

JSB Under 14s - £10

What time does the Coventry v Blackburn game kick off?

Wednesday's match between these two kicks off at 7:45pm at the Coventry Building Society arena.

There's a host of EFL fixtures being played up and down the country across the next couple of days, with five other matches in the second tier also being played on Wednesday night.

Leicester face Preston, Swansea take on Norwich City, Leeds host QPR, Watford travel to Sunderland and Rotherham welcome Bristol City, but for Coventry and Blackburn fans, the main focus on Wednesday night will be on the game in the Midlands.