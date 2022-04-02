Coventry City v Blackburn Rovers: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Blackburn Rovers will be heading into this tie desperate to win three points after their disappointment against Reading before the international break, facing Coventry City away from home this afternoon.

Tony Mowbray’s men were favourites to take all three points from the Royals at the Select Car Leasing Stadium – but failed to perform well enough and missed a sitter as Josh Laurent took full advantage and scored a wonder goal late on in Berkshire.

This result has only gone on to damage their promotion hopes after previously establishing themselves as genuine automatic promotion contenders, a decline that will concern supporters of the Lancashire outfit.

Nonetheless, are still firmly in the play-off race and currently sit in sixth place, needing to win as many games as possible between now and the end of the season to fend off the likes of Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest.

Today’s opponents Coventry City still hold their own hopes of forcing their way into the top six, sitting just six points adrift of Rovers at this stage and a victory would boost their promotion chances massively.

Ahead of this clash, we have everything you need to know with the action getting underway this afternoon.

Latest team news

The Sky Blues could be facing a bit of bother in defence with both Kyle McFadzean and Jake Clarke-Salter ruled out of this afternoon’s meeting, a double blow for Mark Robins who would have ideally had both back considering the attacking threat the visitors possess. The latter may be out for the remainder of the season.

Michael Rose is also a doubt for today, although he could play a part in this match and that would be comforting news for Dominic Hyam who won’t want to be the only centre-back playing against a capable outfit like Rovers.

Todd Kane is also not guaranteed to be in the starting lineup, so it remains to be seen whether one or both can make it back in time for this crunch clash.

For the visitors, they also have key players missing with Reda Khadra and Darragh Lenihan both set to miss this tie in the West Midlands with Jan Paul van Hecke a doubt after sustaining an injury on international duty with the Netherlands.

Daniel Ayala and Deyovaisio Zeefuik’s absences provide Mowbray with a further defensive headache, although he has received a boost in this area as well with both Ryan Nyambe and Tayo Edun likely to be involved.

It’s currently unclear whether Ben Brereton-Diaz will be available, though the long journey back to Lancashire and the fact he is returning from a serious injury may persuade Mowbray to only have him on the bench or exclude him from the squad altogether.

Score prediction

Today’s visitors haven’t won a league game away from home since January, losing against the likes of Reading, Hull City and Swansea City who are all in the lower half of the table at this stage.

And with a few of their key first-teamers missing as well, this game may be a really tough test for them. They clearly lost their sparkle against the Royals last time out when Khadra had to be replaced.

These absentees and their away form will play in Coventry’s favour – and with a play-off place for them still up for grabs – they still have plenty to play for.

That should give them that extra 10% needed to get themselves three points and this is why a 3-1 home win could be on the cards.

Is there a live stream?

Unfortunately for UK-based viewers, there won’t be a video live stream available due to blackout rules that prevent 3pm kick-offs from being shown, although those further afield will be able to watch this match.

Multi-continental coverage means the match won’t be available on iFollow – but there should be plenty of channels to choose from with several broadcasters deciding to pick this game as their focus of attention.

Radio coverage is available for those who want to listen to the clash, with BBC Radio CWR and BBC Radio Lancashire providing coverage of their respective local sides.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at the CBS Arena is at 3pm today along with eight other second-tier fixtures, including the South Wales derby as Cardiff City host Swansea City in the Welsh capital.

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest gets underway at an earlier time of 12:30pm this afternoon, with Birmingham City welcoming West Bromwich Albion to St Andrew’s tomorrow.