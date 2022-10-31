Coventry City v Blackburn Rovers: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Coventry saw a slight upturn in their fortunes over the last few weeks and it looked more and more like they were becoming the Sky Blues of old.

They’ve risen off the bottom of the Championship table but after a draw with Rotherham and a loss to Blackpool – and with issues off the field yet again – it looks like it could be a shaky few fixtures for the side now.

With their next fixture coming up against Blackburn too – a team who are second in the standings – it won’t be easy for them to get back to winning ways.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have been one of the standouts so far this campaign and a win here could see them climb right to the very top of the table and that will be all the incentive they need to get another positive result here. Here then, is all you need to know ahead of the fixture.

Latest team news

Coventry have not got too many injuries to contend with after their weekend loss to Blackpool, so that will at least stand them in good stead.

The Sky Blues have Kasey Palmer and Callum O’Hare both who should still be match fit after their solid performances against the Seasiders. The latter of the two found himself on the scoresheet, whilst the latter bagged the assist and both could be key for getting Mark Robins’ side back to winning ways.

With Blackburn, they will still be without Ryan Hedges who is a few weeks away from getting back to full match fitness and Callum Brittain is another who might be slightly closer to a return but the midweek might come too soon for the defender.

Apart from those two, there aren’t too many to worry about for Rovers and there are no real fresh injury concerns from the weekend fixture it seems.

Score prediction

Coventry could really use a win right now to keep their supporters motivated and happy amid some of the off-field turmoil. The Sky Blues are capable, with Mark Robins ensuring his team are faring okay despite some of their issues. However, Rovers are a really strong side right now and it would take a big performance to stop them. Coventry are capable but likely not here. 2-0 Blackburn.

Is there a live stream?

With the fixture taking place in midweek, it means that if you are a Sky customer, you should be able to watch the game via their red button.

What time is kick-off?

The game will take place on Tuesday, 1st November at 7:45pm.