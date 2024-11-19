This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Coventry City could be very reliant on the January transfer window this season and one player that's been touted as an ideal target is Ryan Kent.

The injury issues that the Sky Blues currently have, on top of the unsteady state that the club was put into by the sacking of long-term manager Mark Robins, have left many question marks around what comes next for this team, which was hoping to be a promotion contender but finds itself managerless and struggling for consistent form in the Championship.

It was only two seasons ago that Robins led them from near the bottom of the Championship table to the play-off final, which they lost on penalties to Luton Town, and then another trip to Wembley to face Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final, which, again, was lost in a shootout.

Now, any chance of a third-consecutive trip to the home of English football feels very far off.

Ryan Kent named as ideal ex-player return for Coventry City

At points like this, supporters may think back to those previous times and think 'I wish we still had a player like [insert name here]. He'd be great for us right now'. Coventry could certainly do that, with European superstar striker Viktor Gyokeres and Sheffield United's Gus Hamer as potential candidates for such a nomination.

Despite their respective brilliance, a different former attack-minded Coventry player sprung to the mind of Ryan Murphy - Football League World's City fan pundit - when asked which player he would want to see back in a Sky Blue shirt right now, and he's one that they could actually bring back to the CBS Arena.

He wants to see Ryan Kent join the club. Kent has not long been released by José Mourinho's Fenerbahçe after signing for them as a free agent in the summer of 2023. He has been linked with a move to Leeds United and Preston North End, but FLW's Coventry fan pundit sees a place for him in the City squad.

Murphy said: "If I could bring a former player back, right now it would be Ryan Kent, who got let go, he's on (available) a free transfer - I think he's allowed to sign for clubs in January.

"Now he has played here before. He's lightning quick, skillful, he's still of a young age, he's got great experience behind him now with Rangers and a couple of other clubs.

"He would be perfect because we've just had Haji Wright ruled out, which looks like it's going to be up to three months, and then, when he gets back, he's going to have to get up to match speed over the next month or so.

"It's a long period of football to lose someone like Haji. He has been massively effective for us. Without him, we've got (Ephron) Mason-Clark, who hasn't set the world alight yet. He's got a big chance, but we'll only have Mason-Clark. We need someone else to fight for that position.

"As a free transfer, Ryan Kent would be absolutely perfect for that, in my opinion."

Ryan Kent move would make sense for Coventry City

In a time of need like Coventry are in right now, sometimes you just need that one glimmer of hope that could be the firelighter to reignite the flame of a squad. Kent's abilities match that job description.

He was by no means a world beater during his last stint with the club, but we have seen, both on the national and European stage, that he has the ability to cause real problems for opposing defences.

Ryan Kent's Coventry City career stats Appearances 17 Minutes played 972 Goals 1 Assists 1 Source: Transfermarkt

Now that City are without their main talisman - Wright - using this previous connection to secure a wanted target would be a logical move to try and make.