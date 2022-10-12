Coventry City update shared by Simon Jordan amid previous takeover comments

Simon Jordan has suggested that he is no longer interested in taking over at Coventry City.

The former Crystal Palace owner and current TalkSPORT pundit revealed back in August that he held a potential interest in taking over at the Championship club.

At the time, he said, via TalkSPORT: “It’s something I have looked at previously with Gary Hoffman years ago before he became the Premier League chairman. It’s something I’m potentially looking at, at this moment in time because it’s in play,”

“The football club’s for sale. Whether it’s for me to buy with other people is a different discussion, but it’s for sale and it’s a football club I’m being encouraged to look at so it’s not something I’m not aware of.”

Jordan went on to add: “There’s an opportunity with Coventry at this moment in time. How clear that opportunity is is to be seen. It’s a decent football club and in a far better state than when it was five years ago when I looked at it.

“It’s a better place, they are better organised, they have a better recruitment policy, better manager, and performing again in the league.

“There’s an opportunity there with the decline of Wasps for Coventry to get control of its own destiny. Who wouldn’t want to be looking at a club that has potential? It’s a one club city, why not?”

However, it appears that any potential Jordan takeover of the Sky Blues is now off, with the 55-year-old confirming that he is no longer interested in taking over.

When asked by TalkSPORT host Jim White for an update on the situation, Jordan explained: “Hard yards, too much like hard work in terms of the stadium, the development of the stadium, the moving of the stadium, the initial entrance point price they may well want for this football club.”

“Hard yards, too much hard yards.”

TalkSPORT host Jim White then jested: “So we’re stuck with you?”

Jordan replied: “For the foreseeable future.”

The Verdict

You always got the feeling this was going to be a long shot.

It now appears that Jordan is not interested in taking over the club for a huge variety of reasons, none of which are easy issues to deal with.

Indeed, the Sky Blues, if they are to have new ownership, must wait a little longer.

It may be that the wait isn’t too long, though, with recent reports suggesting that a billionaire is considering a bid for the club and the stadium at present.