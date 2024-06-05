Highlights Callum O'Hare is set to leave Coventry City as his contract ends, with Southampton interested but a deal is unlikely at this stage.

O'Hare's fine form since ACL injury has attracted Premier League interest, with Southampton keen on a free transfer.

Versatile O'Hare could be a valuable addition for many top-flight sides.

Callum O'Hare looks set to depart Coventry City when his contract expires, with Southampton one of many sides interested in the attacking midfielder, but they are reportedly set to miss out on his signature.

It's all but confirmed that O'Hare will depart the Sky Blues when his contract expires at the end of June, and some big names from the top-flight have taken an interest in him. They were reported to have offered the attacking midfielder a new deal, which he is said to have rejected.

O'Hare has been involved in plenty of games at the back end of the season for Coventry and appears to be a player now back to his best following a lengthy ACL injury last year. With Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer departing earlier this year, O'Hare undoubtedly became one of the biggest fan favourites left at the club.

Not only that, but his return to action was evidently much needed, given his form coinciding with the club's rise up the Championship during the second half of the campaign as well.

Callum O'Hare's Southampton and Premier League interest

From reports earlier in the season, the Aston Villa academy product was said to be on the radar of West Ham United, as per The Guardian. Whilst Burnley, and promoted duo Leicester City and Southampton have all submitted offers for the Coventry star, according to a report from HITC/Graeme Bailey.

However, Football Insider claim all offers were knocked back. Other outfits that have reportedly taken a liking to him include his former club Aston Villa, Fulham, Celtic, Rangers, as well as unnamed Spanish sides.

The latest regarding Southampton is that Jack Rosser of The Sun believes they are very keen to sign the 26-year-old on a free transfer, but unfortunately a deal looks unlikely for Russell Martin and co. at this stage.

Callum O'Hare's Coventry City career stats - per Transfermarkt (all comps) Season League Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 Championship 36 10 4 2022/23 Championship 11 0 3 2021/22 Championship 47 5 8 2020/21 Championship 48 3 8 2019/20 League One 40 4 7

Callum O'Hare's Coventry City future

O'Hare is a player easily capable of thriving in transition with his carrying ability, or unlocking doors against deeper blocks, which is where Southampton are expected to be stronger next year, whilst they struggle to retain possession as often in the top-flight.

The 26-year-old would have been a welcome addition, especially when factoring in his contractual situation with the Sky Blues. With his contract currently expiring this summer, he has been able to speak to foreign-based clubs now about a summer pre-contract agreement, and other domestic-based clubs will also be eyeing a potential bargain this summer as well.

It's clear that his future now lies away from Cov, but O'Hare's profile would be a good alternative option to other more expensive and lucrative signings for a number of Premier League sides, and whoever secures his signature will be acquiring an eight-figure player for free.

O'Hare also comes with the addition of being very versatile and capable of operating in many different midfield roles if required. He could be utilised out wide or as a box-to-box player as well.