Coventry City are a club not only in a good place right now, but heading even further in the right direction.

In Doug King, the club has been taken over by someone that supports the club, good players have been getting tied down to long-term contracts, and on the pitch, things are going brilliantly, too.

Indeed, as the Championship prepares to get back underway following the international break, the Sky Blues currently occupy eighth spot in the league standings with 57 points on the board.

That leaves Mark Robins' side just three points adrift of Millwall in sixth and a play-off spot at present, and with eight games remaining, there is plenty of time to make up that deficit.

The big task facing Coventry this summer is once again keeping hold of Viktor Gyokeres, Callum O'Hare and Gus Hamer and today, an update has emerged on the futures of the latter two.

Indeed, as per CoventryLive, the Sky Blues have begun negotiations with Gus Hamer regarding a new deal at the CBS Arena, with the club looking to tie him down long-term.

Hamer's current deal is currently due to expire in the summer of 2024, meaning the Sky Blues could have to cash in on him this summer if a new deal cannot be agreed.

Callum O'Hare is another player in the same situation, with his current Sky Blues deal also due to enter its last 12 months this summer.

However, despite that, the club have not yet entered negotiations with the 24-year-old, as per CoventryLive.

Their report claims that due to O'Hare's long term injury - he has been out of action since December - the club see his contract issue as less urgent.

They do stress in their report, though, that this does not mean the club will not be getting around to his situation soon.

Both Hamer and O'Hare have been key players for the club in recent seasons.

O'Hare has racked up 146 appearances in Sky Blue so far in his career, whilst Hamer has played for the club 119 times.

The Verdict

Having tied down the likes of Ben Wilson, Kyle McFadzean and Ben Sheaf already this year, Coventry City are not messing about when it comes to contract negotiations.

The club are already trying to get Viktor Gyokeres tied down on a new deal, too, so news that they are doing similar with Gus Hamer will be music to Sky Blues' fans' ears.

However, I do wonder what the wait is when it comes to Callum O'Hare.

Sure, his injury, it could be argued, makes his situation a little less urgent. However, if I were Coventry, I'd be looking to use the situation to really show my commitment to the player as a club, regardless of his current injury.

Of course, there's no guarantee Hamer or O'Hare will sign fresh terms, but at least the intest is there with Hamer. I'd argue it should be right now with O'Hare, also.