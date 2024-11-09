Coventry City, despite their poor start to the 2024/25 season, have a lot of talent that a lot of teams would like to have.

The CBS Arena has proven to be a brilliant place for potential stars of the future to grow and develop. Gus Hamer and Victor Gyokeres both got big money moves to top tier sides after they helped push Coventry to the 2023 Championship play-off semi-final. Hamer may be back in the first division, but the Swedish forward now looks like one of the world's best.

It's a good way for the Sky Blues to operate. Yes, they almost always have to be on the lookout for any clubs that are trying to knick their goods away from them. But, if they do decide to offload their most valuable assets, they can provide the long-term financial benefits that should help them build towards becoming a first tier side themselves.

January is going to be another window in which the Sky Blues will try to thwart any bidding competition. In spite of their underperforming beginning to the season, they will still have hopes of pushing for the play-offs again after missing out last season - the sacking of Mark Robins underlines the ambition for more.

If Coventry want that, or even more, to happen, then they will need to keep teams away from these three stars of their team.

Ben Sheaf

Former Arsenal midfielder Ben Sheaf got a massive boost in notoriety thanks to his performance in the 2024 FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United. He may have missed his penalty, but that shouldn't at all detract from what he was able to do against an opposition midfield that cost tens of millions to build.

Ben Sheaf vs Man Utd - FA Cup semi-final 2024 Minutes played 120 Touches 96 Passing accuracy 66/73 (90%) Key passes 1 Duels won 12/20 (60%) Match rating 7.2/10 Source: Sofascore

Sheaf was actually linked to Man United following his showing, such was its quality, but other Premier League teams like Ipswich Town and Fulham, who were also said to be interested in him in the summer, are maybe more viable options.

Injury has prevented him from being fully involved with Coventry this season, but any major success they do have in the near future will likely involve him if they can keep hold of him.

Haji Wright

Haji Wright has continued to impress as a Coventry player, even in the face of the team's overall struggles. Since he found his shooting boots at the CBS Arena, the American international's consistency has picked up and allowed him to show off exactly why the club spent a club-record €9 million on him last summer.

If he continues in this vein of form, then it's only natural that teams will start to really look at Wright as a serious transfer option, although he hasn't been explicitly linked with any other clubs since making his move to City.

Dangerous off the flanks but with the physicality to lead the line as well, losing the American in January would be a significant dent to the Sky Blues' hopes for 2024/25.

Milan van Ewijk

Jack Rudoni's impromptu move to left wing-back has seemingly clicked the Sky Blues into gear. Up until then, they had struggled to create chances from that flank. On the other side, where Milan van Ewijk plays, that wasn't an issue.

The Dutchman is a true attacking threat for the Sky Blues and one that they will almost certainly want to hold onto for at least the rest of the season.

Previous reports have connected PSV Eindhoven with interest in the 24-year-old; understandably so, given his output for Coventry since joining them last summer from SC Heerenveen.

It would not be a huge surprise to see the Sky Blues cash in at some point in the future but they must avoid doing so midway through the campaign, unless the fee is too good to turn down.