Coventry City transfer update revealed on potential pursuit of 19 y/o amid Middlesbrough, West Brom links

Championship outfit Coventry City do not have Newcastle United prospect Elliot Anderson on their list of targets despite being linked with a move for the teenager, according to an update from Coventry Live.

The 19-year-old shone at League Two side Bristol Rovers during the second half of last term and established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet at the Memorial Stadium, recording eight goals and five assists in 21 league appearances as he played a crucial part in getting Joey Barton’s side back to the third tier.

Also performing well earlier on in the 2021/22 campaign with five goals in seven Premier League 2 displays for the Magpies, he endured the most successful season of his career so far but it’s currently unclear whether he will feature in Eddie Howe’s first-team plans next term.

Howe is likely to be given plenty of funds to spend at St James’ Park ahead of the next couple of months as their owners look to build a side capable of competing at the higher end of the top-tier table.

With others potentially pushing him down in the pecking order because of this, he has been linked with a number of teams in recent months including the Sky Blues, Middlesbrough, Reading, Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion, with the teenager potentially set to be plying his trade in the second tier next term.

However, Mark Robins’ side aren’t in the race according to a recent update from Coventry Live, even with the Midlands outfit looking to strengthen their advanced midfield options before the end of the summer window.

The Verdict:

It looks as though Kasey Palmer is closing in on a move to the Sky Blues, though it may have also been beneficial to add Anderson to provide a third option in that advanced midfield area, especially with Robins starting two at times last term.

Injuries could mean there are a shortage of options in this area and it would be a particular blow if Callum O’Hare was to pick up a severe injury considering how instrumental he was last season, even with Gus Hamer able to contribute going forward.

The Newcastle man could come in and fill that void nicely if he can replicate his former from last term – and many would back him to do so despite the fact he would need to take two steps up from where he was with Barton’s men.

In fairness though, Robins could easily go with two up top and it would be no surprise considering how prolific both Viktor Gyokeres and Matt Godden were during 2021/22, with Martyn Waghorn and Fabio Tavares available as other options.

Persisting with a 3-4-1-2 system may mean either Anderson or Palmer only manage to get a very limited amount of game time under their belt at the CBS Arena next season – and that will only cause disharmony in the squad.