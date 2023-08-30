Highlights Coventry City boss Mark Robins is not interested in signing Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles.

Covetry City have already made several signings this summer and generated a decent amount of money from player sales, potentially allowing them to move for Styles.

Coventry have been linked with three Barnsley players this summer, bringing in one.

Coventry City boss Mark Robins does not have an interest in Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles at this stage, according to Coventry Live.

The Sky Blues may be looking to add more players to their squad before the transfer window shuts, having generated a very decent amount of money from the sales of Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer.

They have already spent a chunk of this on Ellis Simms and Haji Wright.

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Brad Collins, Bobby Thomas and Milan van Ewijk have also arrived for undisclosed fees, with Luis Binks and Yasin Ayaru joining on loan.

But they may feel as though they have unfinished business in the transfer market, with a couple of key areas arguably still needing more depth.

Their centre-back department may benefit from further strengthening and they may want to bring in a strong, permanent replacement for Hamer following his move to Sheffield United.

Styles, who can operate both in central midfield and out wide as a defender or a winger, could be viewed as a potential replacement for the new Blades signing, but they don't have an interest in him at this point.

That's a real shame for the Hungary international who will surely want to secure a return to the Championship to boost his hopes of potentially playing in the Premier League in the future.

He will also boost his chances of playing for his country regularly if he's playing at a higher level but with just a few days to go until the window closes, it doesn't look as though a move from Oakwell is on the cards.

Things can change very quickly though.

The Sky Blues have already brought in goalkeeper Collins from the Tykes but that may not be the only move to happen before the summer window closes.

Liam Kitching has also been linked with a move to the Coventry Building Society Arena - and Robins' side may launch another bid for the defender before Friday's deadline.

The Sky Blues' negotiating position has been strengthened by the fact they have generated a huge amount from key sales - but it remains to be seen whether the League One side are prepared to let a key player leave Oakwell as they look to secure a second-tier return at the second time of asking.

His contract doesn't expire until 2025, so the third-tier outfit can probably afford to keep hold of him for another season.

Should Coventry City try and sign Callum Styles?

As a player who has had experience both at wing-back and midfield, he could be a good addition for the Midlands side.

The Sky Blues are arguably in need of another option at left wing-back if Bidwell is required in a more central role at times, so he may not be a bad player to have in this area.

And their midfield department could benefit from having extra depth as well, so he could be a good squad player.

However, they shouldn't be looking to spend too much on the Hungary international.

And you feel the Tykes will take a tough stance on the player considering he has two years left on his deal, so you can understand why the Sky Blues may not be focusing on him at this point.