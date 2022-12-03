Coventry City transfer update revealed ahead of January window

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has said it’s business as usual at the CBS Arena with Doug King’s potential takeover of the club yet to be ratified, speaking candidly to Coventry Live.

During the previous window, the Sky Blues decided to cash in on Dom Hyam who moved to Blackburn Rovers, sparking fears that another one of their key players could potentially be on their way out of the club when the January transfer window opens.

Viktor Gyokeres, Callum O’Hare and Gustavo Hamer were all the subject of interest from other sides during the summer and under their current owners, Coventry may be vulnerable to losing the trio at some point.

It also remains to be seen what incoming business they are able to do, with the club not exactly enjoying the most successful summer window with one of their additions in Tayo Adaramola already being sent back to Crystal Palace.

His recall means there’s probably work to be done in the market when 2023 comes along, although it’s currently unclear how much Robins will have to spend at this stage with potential future shareholder King’s deal potentially going through at some point.

Robins says it’s business as usual in the Midlands though, with the 52-year-old not focused on distractions regarding the club’s ownership situation despite holding discussions with King.

The manager said: “There’s been a takeover and we are just waiting for the new owner to be approved by the EFL, and once that happens we can talk because until that happens there’s nothing I can really say on the matter.

“I can’t do anything until that happens so it’s very much business as usual at the moment.”

The Verdict:

It will definitely be interesting to see what happens because King seems ambitious and that could change things quite drastically in terms of their January business, both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

That’s why the recruitment team needs to prepare two lists: one that suits their budget under their current owners and one that’s perhaps a little more ambitious under bidder King.

A takeover deal could always be sealed in mid-January and that will make things interesting – because Acun Ilicali took control of the Tigers in the middle of the winter window earlier this year.

He was prepared to invest straight away and King could be similarly eager to make his mark – and you have to wonder whether King’s bid will persuade Sisu to ensure the likes of Gyokeres and O’Hare remain at the club beyond January.

Keeping Gyokeres may be the most difficult task for Sisu but with King potentially coming in, that may make their potential decision to keep him easier, knowing a major financial boost is potentially on the way for them with this takeover possibly on the horizon.