Coventry City transfer stance emerges on Republic of Ireland youth international

Coventry City are not pursuing a move for Crystal Palace left-back Tayo Adaramola at this stage despite previous links, according to an update from Coventry Live.

The 18-year-old made two senior appearances for Patrick Vieira’s side last term but is unlikely to be a regular first-teamer yet, potentially meaning a loan for the Republic of Ireland youth international may be on the horizon.

The Sky Blues were linked with Adaramola last month, with Mark Robins’ side desperately needing to fill the void that Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen created following the expiration of his loan spell at the Coventry Building Society Arena last month.

Although Robins may want to see Maatsen return next term, the Dutchman has recently been linked with moves to Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona and with that, a fresh agreement for the 20-year-old seems unlikely.

That may have cleared a pathway for Adaramola to arrive at the CBS Arena for the season, with fellow Palace youngster Luke Plange also thought to have been under consideration as a target for the second-tier side.

However, the Irishman isn’t a top target at this stage according to Coventry Live, though an alternative will need to be recruited with the Sky Blues’ lack of depth at left wing-back. Plange is another player they currently aren’t pursuing.

The Verdict:

Ideally, manager Robins will probably want someone with more EFL experience just to ensure they are ready for the challenges that come with playing second-tier football.

Maatsen may have plied his trade with League One side Charlton Athletic before he arrived at the CBS Arena – but even when he was in the third tier – you could see he had the potential to make the step up.

It could also be argued that they would benefit from having a permanent addition in this area – because although Jake Bidwell arrived in January on a longer-term agreement – the ex-QPR man probably doesn’t supply the attacking threat they need on the right-hand side.

For a team that operates with no advanced wingers, having this attacking threat from wing-backs is crucial and this is why Bidwell may not be a key starter next term, meaning a new left wing-back will need to step up to the plate straight away.

And at this stage, Plange is probably better suited to being a regular second-tier player after making a good impact at Derby County last season, so out of the two Palace players, he should be the one the Sky Blues are targeting.