Coventry City transfer round-up: Tyler Walker latest, Ben Sheaf talks, Man Utd man eyed

Coventry City are back in the Sky Bet Championship for 2020/21 and will be looking to re-establish themselves quickly in the second tier of English football.

Mark Robins has done an exceptional job with the Sky Blues in guiding them up the pyramid and now they will be looking to at least stabilise at this level before trying to get back to the big time after so long away.

Certainly, this summer is a crucial one as they look to take advantage of their recent success and the rumours surrounding the club are rife, as one might expect.

Here, then, we’re taking a look at some of the latest talk around the Sky Blues in this latest transfer round-up…

Walker remains a target

Coventry remain interested in Tyler Walker with the striker probably at best third in the pecking order at Nottingham Forest in terms of attackers right now.

Lyle Taylor has joined the club and Lewis Grabban is still scoring goals for fun in the Championship so a move could be best for Walker.

He lit up League One last season, and Sky Blues fans will hope he can do the same a level up if he joins.

Sheaf talks ongoing

The Sky Blues are still firmly interested in signing Ben Sheaf this summer and remain in talks over a move from Arsenal.

He was on loan last season at Doncaster Rovers in League One where he did well, and will be eyeing a stint in the Championship to aid his progression.

The report does mention, though, that Wolves man Owen Otasowie could be seen as an alternative if they can’t get Sheaf.

Di’Shon Bernard considered

The Sky Blues are also thought to be in the race to sign Manchester United youngster Di’Shon Bernard this summer transfer window.

Huddersfield and a team from Belgium are also keen, according to Mike McGrath, and United are just weighing up whether the move should be a loan deal or a permanent one.

