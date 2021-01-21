Coventry City transfer round-up: Striker attracts EFL interest, defender handed lifeline as outcast tipped for move

Coventry City are hoping that they can consolidate their place in the Championship this term.

After being promoted the Sky Blues have coped relatively well with life in the second tier but the focus for them now will be on sticking around for another season.

With that in mind several rumours have been doing the rounds with regards to Mark Robins’ side.

Here’s the latest transfer gossip surrounding the Sky Blues…

Josh Pask

Mark Robins could be about to let Josh Pask head out on loan, according to Coventry Live.

The central defender hasn’t featured since October and could be allowed out in order to give him valuable first team football while also easing the financial situation at the club.

However Pask could yet feature for the Sky Blues before the end of the month following Kyle McFadzean’s sending off against Reading – however it seems that this won’t stop him from moving on.

Amadou Bakayoko is attracting interesting ahead of a potential move.

Coventry Live are claiming that several ‘promotion-chasing League One sides’ are keen on a move for the striker with the frontman deemed surplus to requirements.

It’s thought that the Sky Blues are keen to move him on as they look to balance the books.

The ultimate 2021 Coventry City quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 What league do Coventry City play in? Premier League Championship League One League Two

Gervane Kastaneer

The forward could yet leave the club this month.

That’s according to Coventry Live who say that the Sky Blues are actively trying to move him on.

The 24-year-old joined the club 18 months ago but is said to be available for a move after failing to impress at the club – meaning that a loan or permanent switch could be on the cards.