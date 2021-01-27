Coventry City transfer round-up: Signing close, player leaves, U-turn on potential transfer exit

Coventry City look likely to be in the market for one or two more new faces as the January transfer window comes to a close.

One looks already to be on the way and with an unexpected departure that occurred this week, another space may have been freed up to make another incoming.

Let’s look at the latest transfer news coming in and going out of the Sky Blues’ temporary home of St. Andrews.

Cov close in on Reid

Whilst it’s still not been completed, Coventry are expected to secure the signing of teenage left-back Josh Reid from Scottish Premiership side Ross County.

The 18-year-old has made 20 league appearances this season, and he is expected to be thrust straight-in with the first-team squad once he joins.

That wasn’t originally going to be the case, with a loan back to the Staggies in the original deal, but with Robins being dealt with a blow to his squad that he could do nothing about, Reid’s arrival will be accelerated.

Giles swaps Sky Blues for Millers

The aforementioned blow for Coventry comes with the departure of Ryan Giles, who was on loan at the club from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 20-year-old was a regular for the first 15 games of the league season, but he lost his place last month and Wolves saw fit to recall him and re-rout him to league rivals Rotherham United.

Despite Sam McCallum taking his spot in recent weeks, Giles was still a key part of the Coventry squad and he may end up being a key miss in the second half of the campaign.

Robins in Bakayoko exit u-turn

A host of League One clubs have been linked with Amadou Bakayoko this month per the Coventry Telegraph, with Doncaster and Swindon thought to be the front-runners as of this past week.

Any potential plans to let the 25-year-old go though – despite only making eight league appearances so far this season – appear to be dead.

Robins now doesn’t want to let the Sierra Leonean leave due to injuries suffered to Matt Godden and Tyler Walker, saying that Bakayoko’s departure ‘won’t happen’ and only if one of his two star strikers return to fitness in the next few days will anything potentially change.