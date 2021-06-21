Coventry City transfer round-up: Matty James update emerges, Viktor Gyokeres news, Alex Gilliead latest

Coventry City will be aiming to ramp up their preparations for next season in the transfer market over the next few weeks as they aim to ensure they make the right additions to their squad.

The Sky Blues have endured a quiet summer at his stage in the transfer window and having already missed out on a move for James Collins, Coventry will be hoping that they can start to see new players arrive through the door as soon as possible to bolster Mark Robins’ squad.

Having survived the drop comfortably last term the Sky Blues can not afford to be complacent this summer and they need to ensure that they make the right signings to add to their existing group to keep them competitive in the Championship next term.

There have been one or two transfer rumours that have emerged over recent days concerning Robins’ side and the hope will be that some of these can translate into actual business being conducted in the next couple of weeks.

With that in mind, here we round up some of the latest transfer news concerning Coventry…

Bristol City in pole position to sign Matty James amid Coventry interest

One player that the Sky Blues are keen on making a move for during the transfer window is midfielder Matty James. That comes with reports having emerged that Robins is keen to re-sign the 29-year-old after he spent the second half of last term on loan with Coventry and helped them to survive the drop comfortably in the end.

However, it has also been reported that Bristol City are also interested in making a move for James this summer, with manager Nigel Pearson keen to reunite with the midfielder after they worked together at Leicester City.

While there have also been further reports from the Daily Mail that the likes of Cardiff City and Swansea City are also keen on bringing in the experienced midfielder.

The latest update from Bristol Live has revealed that the Robins are the favourites to secure James’ signature at this stage in the transfer window. Although the same report did outline that Robins’ side are still very much in the race and have not given up hopes of re-signing him.

Viktor Gyokeres on Coventry’s radar this summer

The latest report from Coventry Live has suggested that the Sky Blues remains an option for Robins’ side to consider bringing back to the club this summer from Brighton.

The forward spent time out on loan with the Sky Blues last season and he managed to enjoy a promising enough spell scoring three goals in his 19 appearances for Coventry in the Championship.

It is believed that Robins would be keen to work with the attacker once again next season with another loan deal a possibility for the Sky Blues who have two slots to fill in the forward area.

The report from Coventry Live outlines that Gyokeres is an option that they are looking at bringing into the club as they search for a forward that can help to replace Max Biamou.

Coventry unlikely to make a move for Alex Gilliead

Another potential transfer that has been suggested as a possibility for the Sky Blues this summer is Scunthorpe United’s Alex Giliead. The 25-year-old is a player that is thought to be in demand following on from a decent campaign in League Two where he managed to score one goal and provide three assists in 44 appearances.

It had been reported that Coventry were one of the sides interested in making a move for the 25-year-old this summer, with the likes of Sunderland, Huddersfield Town and Ipswich Town also being linked with a potential move for Gilliead.

However, the latest update on Gilliead from Coventry Live revealed that the Sky Blues are unlikely to make a move for him this summer. That comes with it being believed reports of their initial interest were wide of the mark suggesting that he is not on their current list of transfer targets for this summer.