Coventry City transfer round-up: Man United player eyed, Player departs, deal secured

Coventry City will be hoping they can surprise a few in the Championship this season, after they won promotion from League One last term.

The Sky Blues were crowned champions of the third-tier after the majority of clubs in League One agreed to conclude final positions in the 2019/20 season on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Mark Robins has already been busy in the summer transfer window, and they’re seemingly not done yet, with players being linked in and out of the club.

We take a look at the latest Coventry City transfer round-up ahead of their season opener against Bristol City this weekend.

James Garner:

Coventry City are reportedly trying to hold talks with Manchester United youngster James Garner according to the Manchester Evening News.

It is reported that the midfielder has held talks with Huddersfield Town already, but the Sky Blues are keen to put forward their proposal to the Manchester United man ahead of the 2020/21 league campaign.

Jonny Ngandu

The 18-year-old has recently signed for Icelandic side Keflavík on loan until the 17th October.

Ngandu is unlikely to get regular minutes under his belt with Coventry City this term, with Mark Robins adding depth to his squad ahead of their timely return to the Championship.

Ben Sheaf

Ben Sheaf has signed for Coventry City on loan from Premier League giants Arsenal.

The midfielder will be eager to make a name for himself in the Championship, having caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for Doncaster Rovers last season in League One.

