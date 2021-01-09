Coventry City transfer round-up: Loanee arrives, midfielder returns, Robins issues update on plans

Coventry City will be looking to add to their squad during the January transfer window, as they look to get back to winning ways at the earliest of opportunities.

The Sky Blues are currently sat 16th in the Championship table, and have struggled for a run of positive results in recent months, much to the frustration of some of the club’s supporters.

Mark Robins’ side were recently beaten by Championship rivals Norwich City in the Third Round of the FA Cup at Carrow Road.

Coventry are just seven points clear of the relegation zone in the second-tier standings, and will know that they need to put together a positive run of results in the near future.

It could be an interesting few weeks ahead for the Sky Blues, with the January transfer window heading into the second full week.

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours involving Coventry City in the last seven days.

Josh Eccles

Gillingham have announced that Josh Eccles has been recalled from his loan spell by Coventry City after making 14 appearances for the League One side this term.

Gills boss Steve Evans issued high-praise for the 20-year-old, and wished him well in his future after being recalled by Mark Robins’ side.

“Josh is a young man who has been superb for us and we all thank him.

“He will go back to his parent club a better and more experienced player. He has improved significantly and we all wish him the very best.”

Matty James

James had previously been on loan with Barnsley, but signed for Coventry City on loan for the remainder of this year’s campaign.

Coventry City boss Mark Robins was impressed with the midfielder, and labelled him as a player with ‘good pedigree’.

“He’s a good signing, he’s obviously won the Premier League, he’s won the Championship and he has a really good pedigree.”

Mark Robins’ transfer plans

Coventry boss Mark Robins has issued a transfer update on Saturday, and revealed that the club are still holding discussions with other teams over potential signings before the January transfer window reaches a conclusion.

“We’ve still got bits and pieces going on but the conversations continue and it’s always fluid but like I say I won’t be talking about any other clubs players because we’re not near anything yet and whilst we we’re trying and we’re looking, we’re just waiting to see what happens.

“We’ve spoken about one or two but clearly there are options that come up all the time and we just explore them, and we will see where it goes.”