Coventry City transfer round-up: Interest in Hamer, 15-goal striker emerges as target, League Two winger wanted

With a return to the Ricoh Arena on the horizon, Mark Robins is set to replenish his Coventry City squad ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The Sky Blues finished in a very respectable 16th position in the Championship after promotion from League One the campaign prior, but they’ve lost loan players back to their clubs such as Leo Ostigard and Sam McCallum.

That means Robins will be pressing forward with acquisitions in the near future – they already lost out on Coventry-born James Collins to Cardiff City and it looks like the striking area will be one that is strengthened.

But they need to keep hold of their star assets as well to be competitive once again next season and there’s rumours over one star potentially leaving – let’s look at the latest transfer rumours surrounding Coventry.

Hamer attracting transfer interest

After a great debut season for the Sky Blues, midfielder Gustavo Hamer is wanted by relegated Premier League side West Bromwich Albion, per The Athletic.

The Baggies will be losing Okay Yokuslu back to Celta Vigo following his loan spell and considering he was a battling ball-winner, 23-year-old Hamer seems like a perfect permanent repalcement.

Coventry paid over £1 million for Hamer’s services last summer and after the season he had under Robins, that value will have sky-rocketed and you’d imagine he wouldn’t be for sale unless a silly offer in the high seven figures came in.

Cov enter the race for Aneke

Like a number of other Championship clubs, Coventry have joined the transfer chase for Charlton Athletic striker Chuks Aneke, according to TEAMtalk.

The likes of Middlesbrough, Queens Park Rangers and Bristol City have all made offers along with Cov for the 27-year-old, who scored 15 times for the Addicks in League One this past season.

That was despite starting just 11 games for the club out of his 38 appearances – a pretty impressive record from the former Arsenal man but considering he rarely completed 90 minutes for Charlton there must be concerns over his fitness.

It hasn’t stopped clubs from offering him a deal but Coventry face a battle for his signature.

Sky Blues in transfer chase for Scunthorpe winger

In what may be a surprise move, Scunthorpe United winger Alex Gilliead is being chased by Coventry, Huddersfield and two League One clubs according to Football League World sources.

The 25-year-old made 44 appearances for the Iron in League Two last season but scored just once, predominantly from the wing but he also occasionally played centrally for Scunny.

It would be a monumental step up for the former Newcastle United man if Coventry were actually interested in bringing him in, but Robins obviously sees something in Gilliead if the interest is genuine.