Coventry City transfer round-up: Bid accepted for teenager, CB offered lifeline, interest remains in striker

Coventry City have done some smart transfer dealings this month as they look to climb up the Championship table in the second half of the season.

The Sky Blues have added two loanees this month in the form of Leicester’s Matty James and Brighton striker Viktor Gyokeres, and it doesn’t look like much more will be done in the way of incoming business unless players move on.

Let’s look at the latest at Coventry at the transfer window draws to a close.

Sky Blues in for Scottish teen

As reported by Sky Sports’ Anthony Joseph, Coventry have made an offer for Ross County’s teenage left-back Josh Reid, who will now discuss personal terms with the club.

Reid has been a regular for the Staggies this season, making 20 Scottish Premiership appearances, which is impressive considering he is just 18 years old.

It’s not a done deal though as the bid being made public could alert other clubs to his signature, though Coventry will be hopeful that getting there first will put them in pole position.

Pask given Cov lifeline?

Football Insider believe that Josh Pask, who hasn’t featured for the Sky Blues since October, is of interest to several League One and Two clubs

But with Kyle McFadzean picking up a red card in midweek against Reading, Robins preferring a three centre-back formation and a lack of options available, Pask may be needed on Wednesday against Sheffield Wednesday.

That may only temporarily delay an exit for Pask who could still depart before next Monday’s deadline, as his contract expires in the summer and there’s no real chance of it being extended.

Bakayoko remains a Sky Blue despite interest

The Coventry Telegraph reported last week that Bakayoko was attracting interest from League One clubs, with the 25-year-old looking to have no future with the Sky Blues.

Bakayoko has had restricted minutes this season and is behind Matt Godden, Tyler Walker, and Maxime Biamou in the pecking order.

Another one who is out of contract in the summer, a departure looks inevitable for the Sierra Leonean but it hasn’t transpired just yet.