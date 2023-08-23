Highlights Coventry have seen the departure of key players Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer, but their young squad has potential with signings like Haji Wright, Ellis Simms, and Bobby Thomas.

Yasin Ayari, a 19-year-old Brighton youngster, has joined Coventry on a season-long loan to potentially replace Hamer.

Coventry is also interested in Glasgow Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, who is being pursued by Leeds and Middlesbrough as well. Manager Mark Robins is still looking to add four new players to the team.

Coventry have been one of the most exciting teams to follow in the transfer window this summer, for a plethora of reasons.

With star men Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer both departing the CBS Arena this summer, it has given Mark Robins a huge pot of cash to spend as his young squad aim to fire their way back into a Championship play-off spot come the end of the season. They may not have the magic of Hamer and Gyokeres' finish ability - but the likes of Haji Wright, Ellis Simms and Bobby Thomas are all incredible signings.

And with some cash still to spend, Football League World takes a look at the latest transfer news surroundings the side from the CBS.

Yasin Ayari joins

With the departure of Gustavo Hamer to Premier League side Sheffield United earlier this month, Sky Blues fans will be saddened to have seen the Dutchman score a beauty on his Blades debut at Nottingham Forest. His goals last season were key, and he almost single-handedly sent them up himself with their only goals in the semi-final and final.

But they needn't fear too much - with Brighton youngster Yasin Ayari coming into the fold on a season-long loan. Ayari, who is just 19 years of age, joined Brighton in January as the south coast side continue their offensive strategy of sweeping up the world's best unearthed gems. It's a scenario which has seen them sign the likes of Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac All-star, who have brought in a combined £220million in fees in the space of just 12 months for the south-coast outfit.

Featuring three times for the Seagulls in the Premier League last season, the club feel it is better for him to continue his journey away from the AMEX Stadium at present - and that will fall at Coventry.

He seems an almost ideal replacement for Hamer, and on a temporary basis, the club are able to bring in other classy replacements with the money received from their former midfield maestro.

With Hamer gone permanently, and whilst Ayari is a good signing for this season alone, the Sky Blues do need a permanent option in his place.

And, according to The Sun, they remain hot on the trail of Glasgow Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara - though Leeds lead the race, and Middlesbrough are also in the hunt. Kamara has been told by manager Michael Beale that he doesn't have a future in the team following the signings of Todd Cantwell and Kieran Dowell from Norwich in the last six months, whilst Nicolas Raskin and Jose Cifuentes have also pushed him further down the pecking order.

Leeds are in dire need of midfield replacements given that USA trio Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and Weston McKennie have all left the club over the summer window - and Karama could be their man.

But don't rule out the Sky Blues, who are flooded with cash at present.

Speaking over the weekend, manager Robins admitted that he wanted four new signings to join the club. That was before Ayari's arrival, which means that there could still be a hat-trick of new players through the door.

Robins said: "You have to make sense of what you’ve already got in the building. It’s got to compliment, it’s got to put people under pressure, and drive the standard and the quality.

“The recruitment department are working incredibly hard. We’ve got to try and get those over the line. I’m looking for four players, I’ve not made any secret about that.

“We’re still looking to add players. We need that because we need the depth. We’ve just got to make sure we bring the right people in to contribute to that.”