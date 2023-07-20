It has been a busy summer at Coventry City as Mark Robins prepares for the new Championship season.

The Sky Blues enjoyed an excellent campaign last season, but they suffered heartbreak as they were beaten on penalties by Luton Town in the play-off final at Wembley in May.

Coventry have lost last season's top scorer Viktor Gyokeres, who has completed a move to Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon for a reported fee of close to £20 million, making him the club's record sale.

Robins will be hoping Ellis Simms can replace Gyokeres' goals after his £8 million move from Everton, while the Sky Blues have also brought in Jay Dasilva, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Brad Collins and Joel Latibeaudiere so far this summer.

With over a month remaining in the transfer window, we rounded up all the latest news from the Coventry Building Society Arena.

What is the latest Coventry City transfer news?

Sky Blues reject Burnley offer

According to TEAMtalk, Coventry have rejected a player-plus-cash deal from Burnley for midfielder Gustavo Hamer.

The Clarets are said to have offered £8 million, plus defenders Luke McNally and Bobby Thomas, but the Sky Blues are holding out for £15 million for the 26-year-old.

McNally spent the second half of last season on loan at Coventry and the club are keen to bring him back this summer, while Thomas is another player on their radar after his excellent temporary spell with Barnsley in League One last term, but they are "reluctant" to sell Hamer "unless it is a straight cash deal".

Hamer scored 11 goals and registered 10 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions last season and he is attracting significant transfer interest this summer as he enters the last year of his Sky Blues contract.

Nottingham Forest join Hamer race

TEAMtalk also claim that Nottingham Forest have become the latest club to join the race for Hamer.

Forest have reportedly held talks with the Sky Blues over Hamer, but they face competition from a number of other clubs for his signature.

Fulham are thought to be keen on Hamer, while as we exclusively revealed last month, Leeds United were plotting an ambitious move for Hamer following their relegation from the Premier League.

What has Mark Robins said about Gustavo Hamer's Coventry City future?

Robins revealed that he always expected interest in Hamer this summer after his impressive performances last season.

"There’s speculation about Gus but it’s obvious speculation," Robins told CoventryLive.

"He was the best midfield player, for me, in the Championship last season - 100 percent.

"He scored goals, added goals to his game and looked a real threat.

"Obviously, he scored his goal at Wembley and then his injury cost us the final and we just couldn’t get over the line."

When asked about the chances of Hamer signing a new contract with the Sky Blues, Robins revealed he is hoping to keep hold of the midfielder for at least another 12 months.

"Look, that’s something that he knows where we stand and he knows where he stands, and we just get on with things. There’s a massive respect there from him," Robins said.

"He respects everything we do and have done for him, and continue to do, and I think that’s something that, you know, the way that he is and the way that he works, that’s why everyone loves him because his attitude is good.

"He works with everyone and doesn’t pull against anyone. He’s not shown any dissent. He is coming into the last year of his contract so he knows where he sits, but he also knows that we want him and would like him to stay for at least another 12 months, and then let’s see where we are after that.

"Like I say, this season is going to be a tough, tough season to try to emulate what we did last season. But we have got to have a right good go and what we will do is bring in quality, and we’ll work with the quality.

"I am really pleased with what we have got in depth and I think tonight just gave the supporters a glimpse of what’s there and may come through whenever they’re ready."

Robins on transfers

Robins revealed that he would like 10 more signings before the end of the transfer window, but says that progress on incomings has been slower than he would have hoped due to the fact the club are targeting a higher quality of player under new owner Doug King.

"There’s still a long way to go," Robins told CoventryLive.

"We have two or three weeks to the start and I can’t impress enough to everyone that we are working so hard to get these things over the line. And I have to stress that it’s a difficult, difficult task.

"But I’m excited and hopeful that we can push on and bring some good quality through the door, as we have done with the signings so far.

"I think the fact that we’re going for better players means there’s more interest in them, and we’re still not able to compete with the wages. We can’t do that, we can’t go stupid. What we have done, and what Doug’s allowed us to do, is go higher than we have been, and that’s brilliant. So we will improve things."