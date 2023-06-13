It was an incredibly disappointing end to the season for Coventry City as they missed out on promotion to the Premier League in the Championship play-off final.

The Sky Blues put in an excellent display to overcome Middlesbrough over two legs in the semi-finals, but they fell just short at Wembley as they lost 6-5 on penalties to Luton Town after a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Mark Robins is starting preparations for next season as he looks to mount another promotion challenge and he opted against offering new contracts to a number of his squad, with Fankaty Dabo, Julien Dacosta, Todd Kane, Sean Maguire, Michael Rose, Martyn Waghorn and Tyler Walker all departing, while loanees Jonathan Panzo, Callum Doyle, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Josh Wilson-Esbrand and Luke McNally have returned to their parent clubs.

The Sky Blues have already made one signing this summer with defender Jay Dasilva arriving from Bristol City and with the transfer window set to open, we rounded up all the latest news from the Coventry Building Society Arena.

What is the latest Coventry City transfer news?

Gyokeres holds talks with Portuguese club

Striker Viktor Gyokeres is likely one of the most in-demand players this summer.

The 25-year-old was the Sky Blues' top scorer this season with 22 goals, while he also registered 12 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions.

The likes of Crystal Palace, Fulham, Everton, Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers are among the Premier League clubs interested in Gyokeres, but he is also attracting attention from abroad.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim has "introduced him to the project and showed him home important he can be to the team" ahead of a potential move to the club.

Sporting are said to be willing to offer Gyokeres a "five year contract" and after reportedly making an initial bid of €15 million, they are ready to increase that to €20 million, which could fall short of the Sky Blues' valuation which is thought to be over £20 million.

Leeds United interested in Hamer

As we exclusively revealed on Saturday, Leeds United are plotting an ambitious move for Coventry midfielder Gustavo Hamer.

The 25-year-old scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 25 appearances for the Sky Blues this season, but he has just one year remaining on his contract which could make the club vulnerable to losing him for a cut-price fee.

There is doubt among the Whites' hierarchy as to whether they could convince Hamer to make the move to Elland Road with interest expected from across Europe, but he has emerged on their list of targets as they prepare for life back in the Championship under the ownership of 49ers Enterprises.

Sky Blues set to miss out on Panzo

Defender Panzo made 29 appearances for the Sky Blues after his loan move from Nottingham Forest last summer.

Despite Panzo losing his place in the team towards the end of the season, Coventry are keen to bring him back to the club this summer, while there is also interest from Rangers and West Bromwich Albion, according to the Daily Record.

It seems as though the Scottish giants are leading the race for his signature as they are said to be in "advanced talks" over a £2.5 million deal in a move which would see Panzo reunite with Gers boss Michael Beale, who coached him in the academy at Chelsea.

Championship rivals eye Norton-Cuffy

Defender Norton-Cuffy spent the second half of the season on loan with the Sky Blues from Arsenal, making 24 appearances for the club following his January arrival.

The 19-year-old impressed during his temporary spell at the Coventry Building Society Arena, contributing to one of the division's best defences and also displaying his attacking qualities.

It is unknown whether the Sky Blues would like to bring Norton-Cuffy back next season, but The Star claim that he is attracting interest from newly-promoted Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

Norton-Cuffy is "one of the players to have been discussed" by the Owls with a view to a potential loan deal as they prepare for life back in the Championship, although "no formal approach has yet been launched".