Coventry City are still facing a busy summer as they prepare for the upcoming Championship campaign.

With Mark Robins set for a rebuilding job on the side which narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League, we round up the latest transfer news at the Sky Blues.

What is the latest on Viktor Gyokeres' potential exit from Coventry?

Many clubs have, and still are targeting City's main talisman Viktor Gyokeres as the transfer window has progressed in the past couple of weeks.

Portuguese side Sporting CP are the club which have showed the most desire in acquiring the services of the Swedish international ever since Coventry were defeated at Wembley on May 27th, and as per reports by Record (Portugal) the club's sporting director Hugo Viana has flown to England in a bid to wrap up the long transfer saga.

They hope the saga will end with a purchase in the region of £17.2M with potential add-ons. These reported events have been labelled as a blow by Birmingham Live for teams such as Wolves, West Ham and Everton.

Gustavo Hamer to Leeds United latest

Since Leeds United's relegation back to the Championship, Football League World revealed that under the new ownership of 49ers enterprises, Gustavo Hamer has been linked as a marquee target for the Elland Road outfit.

Leeds are likely to battle with clubs across the continent to bring the Dutch-Brazilian playmaker to West Yorkshire, and will also need a new manager in place if they are to convince the 26-year-old to swap clubs which are in the same division.

Speaking to FLW, Carlton Palmer has also had his opinion on these rumours and any factors that could play into United's hands.

"Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Gus Hamer from Coventry City.

"If it's true that his contract is set to expire next summer and he's refusing a new deal then it's likely that Coventry will listen to offers for him.

"If that's the case then if Leeds get their manager in place and it's a good appointment, then you would never say never in football."

Interest in 'absolute warrior' defender.

Despite the main source of transfer activity at the CBS Arena centered around the club's two big hitters departing, Mark Robins has remained on the lookout for incomings to bolster his squad and its depth ahead of their derby clash with Leicester City on August 6th.

Having added full-back Jay DaSilva to his defensive ranks on a free, reports from the Telegraph's Mike McGrath in recent days have linked Coventry with another potential signing in the form of Wigan centre-back Jack Whatmough.

In a turbulent season at Wigan Athletic which led to multiple instances of players not receiving wages, the 26-year-old can reportedly decide whether he wants to seek a move back to the Championship. The Sky Blues are said to have scouted the centre-back alongside Bristol City, Preston and QPR.

Current Wigan boss Shaun Maloney labelled Whatmough as an 'absolute warrior' after taking the reins at the DW Stadium. Due to his capabilities of playing in a back-three, which was utilised many times by Mark Robins last season, it could be a shrewd signing.