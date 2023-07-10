It is now just a matter of weeks until Coventry City get their 2023/24 campaign underway and look to put the disappointment of last season behind them.

The Sky Blues open their league campaign on August 6th, with a trip to recently relegated side, and bitter rivals, Leicester City.

It promises to be a thrilling clash, but, before then, there will no doubt be plenty of business left to do in the transfer market for both sides.

What is the latest Coventry City transfer news?

With that in mind, below, we've rounded up all of the latest transfer news and reports surrounding the Sky Blues at present.

Coventry City interested in Billy Sharp

One very recent transfer news to emerge regarding the Sky Blues is that they reportedly hold an interest in experienced free agent striker Billy Sharp.

That is according to Alan NIxon via Patreon, who reports that Coventry boss Mark Robins is keen to snap the 37-year-old up.

Sharp was recently released by Sheffield United following their promotion to the Premier League after negotiations over a new deal failed to work out.

The Sky Blues face plenty of competition for his signature, with Rotherham, Hull, and Derby County also reportedly keen on the ex-Blade.

Godden fancied by Derby County

If Sharp were to sign for the club, it could potentially free up Matt Godden to leave, with reports suggesting that the forward is also fancied by Derby County.

Again, this is reported by Alan Nixon via Patreon.

You can certainly see why Derby would be eyeing Godden.

The 31-year-old has 12 and 14 direct league goal contributions over the last two seasons respectively, and when he last played in League One, Godden netted 14 league goals in just 26 appearances.

With just one-year left on his contract, could the Sky Blues consider cashing in? Only time will tell.

Fulham eyeing Gus Hamer

Matt Godden is not the only Sky Blue currently attracting interest, though, with Gustavo Hamer also attracting admirers.

Premier League side Fulham are said to be keen on the Dutch midfielder this summer, according to reports over the weekend.

The Daily Mail are the latest outlet to report this, with the publication also mentioning interest from Leeds United.

Like Godden, Hamer has just one-year left on his current deal at the CBS Arena, although losing him would undoubtedly be a bigger blow than Godden above.

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto set to sign for Coventry City

Last but not least, in more positive news for the Sky Blues, it seems that the club are on the brink of signing Japanese international Tatsuhiro Sakamoto.

CoventryLive report that the Sky Blues are set to unveil the 26-year-old as the club's third signing of the summer.

Their report claims that the Sky Blues will pay Belgian side KV Oostende a fee of £1.2 million for the player's signature.

In the Belgian top flight last season, the two-cap Japanese international registered six assists in 30 league outings.

Prior to moving to Belgium, Sakamoto featured for Cerezo Osaka and Montedio Yamagata back in Japan.