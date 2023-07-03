Coventry City are still facing a busy summer as they prepare for the upcoming Championship campaign, following a crushing play-off defeat in 2022/23.

Mark Robins' side are in need of recruitment this summer, in order to remain competitive at the right end of the second tier once more.

The damage of not going up is not only significant financially, but will also see multiple exits out of the door as well, with the futures of key duo Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres also up in the air.

What is the latest Coventry City transfer news?

Coventry are set for somewhat of a rebuilding job on the side which narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

With that in mind, here, we look at all the latest news surrounding their transfer window plans…

Ellis Simms

Everton have revealed they want a fee of up to £10m if they are to sell Ellis Simms this summer, with the striker attracting interest from several Championship clubs, including Coventry City.

The Times reporter Paul Joyce has revealed that the Premier League side value the player at between £7m to £10m. Simms was most recently on loan with Sunderland, where he scored seven goals and assisted a further two in 17 games.

The 22-year-old has been with the Toffees since he was a teenager, but he has struggled to get game time at Goodison Park. It now appears a permanent summer move is on the cards, and a host of clubs have been linked with Simms, including Ipswich Town, Swansea City, and Coventry.

Millwall interest in Luke McNally

Millwall look set to rival Coventry City in the race to sign Burnley central defender Luke McNally this summer, according to a recent Patreon report by Alan Nixon.

The 22-year-old joined Coventry on loan in January, and would go on to play an important role for the Sky Blues as they reached the Championship play-off final.

It is being reported that Mark Robins would be keen to have McNally back this summer, too. However, this is not something said to be favoured by the Clarets currently.

What's the latest with Viktor Gyokeres?

Serie A club Atalanta are the latest club to be mentioned in association with Gyokeres, as detailed in a report from The Sun. A quartet of Premier League clubs in the form of West Ham United, Brentford, Fulham, and Wolves had all also registered themselves in the race for Gyokeres' signature, too.

However, Lisbon publication The Record has reported a crucial update on the transfer battle for the Swedish international, stating that Gyokeres is "one step away and is already packing his bags to travel to Lisbon" and join Sporting CP over the weekend.

The reported figure to take Gyokeres to Sporting is now reported to be €18 million, which can rise to €20 million (£17 million) along with the inclusion of a sell-on clause if Gyokeres is sold on for a profit further down the line. Despite reports suggesting that a 35% sell-on clause was part of the deal, The Record has confirmed that it is not that high.

Fin Stevens

Stevens has joined Oxford United on loan despite interest from Coventry City, Cheltenham Town, and Reading in the Brentford youngster.

Sources had exclusively informed FLW that Stevens' future was likely to end with a move to Oxford in spite of interest in the second tier for the youngster.

The 20-year-old right-back spent the first half of last season on loan at Swansea City, but that move saw him feature just five times before being recalled in January, and the Bees were keen for him to head out to the EFL again this summer.