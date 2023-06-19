It's expected to be a busy summer for Coventry City as they look to rebuild their squad following their near-miss with promotion from the Championship.

With Doug King purchasing the club earlier this year and Mark Robins guiding the team close to promotion, there will be plenty of optimism heading into the summer as plans get put in place for another push next season.

Whether promotion or a top-six challenge is the aim this season, there's likely to be plenty of movement both in and out of the club, having allowed seven first-team players and five loanees to depart.

Here are the latest Sky Blues transfer headlines:

Doug King stance on Viktor Gyokeres

It's likely to be a busy summer for Coventry and Gyokeres as they look to fend off interest for their talisman.

It's led to owner Doug King admitting that there is "quite a lot of interest" in the 25-year-old. Speaking to the Coventry Telegraph on the future of the Swede, it's clear King will not be allowing him to leave cheaply.

"We’re still in the Championship and from my perspective he’s obviously got another year (on his contract) and if Coventry City decide that they want to have him on that other year because it’s more important for us to get into the Premier League, then that’s something he has to get into his mind." King stated.

It's clear that the club will only allow Gyokeres to leave if it suits them, with King taking a resolute stance on the situation which will be refreshing for many supporters to hear.

Luke McNally rules out a possible return to Coventry City

McNally played a starring role for Coventry last season in their hunt for promotion after arriving on loan from Burnley in January.

Having found game time limited at Turf Moor, McNally thrived in his step-up to the Championship.

That has inevitably led to speculation about a return to Coventry this summer, but McNally is determined to challenge in the Premier League next season.

Speaking to the LOI Central podcast, via Burnley Express, McNally explained: "You go into pre-season and stranger things have happened really, but I will just go in, keep myself as fit as possible and do as well as I can."

Whilst a move for the centre-back cannot be ruled out entirely, it's clear that McNally wants to challenge for a place in the Burnley side over pre-season and considering his form and confidence, it's not a surprise.

Coventry City miss out on Liverpool midfielder

Coventry missed out on the signing of midfielder Leighton Clarkson from Liverpool after the 21-year-old signed for Aberdeen.

According to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon, the Sky Blues made a late move for the former Blackburn Rovers loanee but were ultimately too late.

The technically minded midfielder would have been an interesting addition to the middle of the park at the CBS Arena and having scored five and created eight last season in the SPL, he could have been a shrewd addition.

However, attention will now need to turn elsewhere as Robins looks to bolster his side.