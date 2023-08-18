Highlights Coventry City have lost two key players but have signed nine new players during the summer transfer window.

It has already been a busy summer transfer window for Coventry City, following the heartbreak of their Championship play-off final penalty shootout defeat to Luton Town at the end of last season.

The Sky Blues have, admittedly, lost their two key players from last season, with Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer moving on to pastures new with transfers to Sporting CP and Sheffield United respectively.

However, the club have also been active in the market in terms of incomings, with no fewer than nine new first-team players added to manager Mark Robins' squad.

Even so, it appears there may still be some work to do in the market before the window closes, with speculation continuing around certain individuals.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at some of the latest Coventry City related transfer news to have emerged in the past few days, right here.

One player who Coventry have been linked with in the past few weeks, is Barnsley defender Liam Kitching.

It has been reported that the Sky Blues have seen a £2.5million bid rejected for the 23-year-old, whose performance then came under scrutiny as the Tykes collapsed to lose 3-1 to Peterborough United in League One on Tuesday night.

However, Barnsley manager Neill Collins has now moved to defend his player, from suggestions that the speculation around his future could be impacting his performance.

Responding to questions about whether that could be a possibility, the Tykes boss said: "It’s too simple to say he’s distracted, based on his general performance. Would we say everybody was distracted for the last 30 minutes?

"I don’t think it’s down to that. These things happen. You have to manage the game from the first minute. There's still a long time left.

"But at 1-0, of course like anything, you have to manage the lead. We just completely changed from what we are doing and seemed to become passive and disjointed.”

Collins on Callum Styles

Another Barnsley player to have been linked with Coventry recently, is Callum Styles, who spent last season on loan in the Championship with Millwall, and is apparently attracting attention from another second-tier side in Bristol City.

The midfielder would arguably be a replacement for Hamer if he was to make the move to Coventry, following his own departure for Bramall Lane.

However, it seems Collins is adamant that, as yet, he has seen nothing to indicate that Styles will be leaving Oakwell before the window closes.

Speaking about the 23-year-old's situation ahead of the game with Barnsley, Collins had told The Barnsley Chronicle: “One of the things I can’t believe in this country after coming back is the kudos people put on social media stories.

“As far as I am aware, Callum will play for us tomorrow night. I want him here. I am a coach that wants to be successful, and Callum is a top player. He’s shown great quality, and we can get even more out of him.”

Dabo gets Charlton chance

One player to have departed Coventry already this summer, is Fankaty Dabo.

The right-back was released by the club at the end of last season following the expiration of his contract, having made 131 appearances in all competitions during a four-year spell with the Sky Blues.

Now it seems as though the 27-year-old could potentially be closing in on his next club, with reports from The South London Press revealing that he is now training with League One side Charlton Athletic.

It has been suggested that the Addicks could potentially be set to offer Dabo a contract, as they look to reinforce their options on the right-hand side of defence.