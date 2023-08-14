Coventry continue to improve their squad following last weekend’s victory.

A sour defeat in the M69 Derby to rivals Leicester City followed up by a 2-1 loss to League Two outfit AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Cup, the Sky Blues were in need of a positive result against Middlesbrough.

Mark Robins’ side duly delivered in the early kick-off, Matt Godden’s effort putting his side in the lead early on before Haji Wright scored his first goal for the club. A late own goal from Darragh Lenihan put the result beyond doubt in added time in what was a jubilant afternoon at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Such a result was done without the presence of Gustavo Hamer too, the latest key player to depart with the Premier League calling for the Brazilian midfielder.

While also losing the services of Viktor Gyökeres, Coventry have not been shy to spend so far this window: new forwards Haji Wright and Ellis Simms commanding significant fees while defenders Milan van Ewijk and Bobby Thomas provide significant improvements to the backline.

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto arrives from the Belgium top-flight to add creativity to the midfield too, while shrewd moves for Jay Dasilva, Luis Binks and Joel Latibeaudiere add not only depth but quality across the defence.

Nevertheless, Coventry’s business is seemingly far from done with several deals already brewing.

Who will come in place of Gustavo Hamer?

Finding someone to replace or even deal with the void created by Hamer’s absence will be far from an easy task.

A dominant force in the midfield, the 26-year-old adapted to English football expertly and made an instant impact at Coventry. Recording 17 goals and 25 assists for the clubs, his ability on the ball was one of the best in the Championship, whether it was dribbling past opponents or finding that killer pass.

According to Alan Nixon, the Sky Blues are interested in Hungarian international Callum Styles. The versatile midfielder can operate both central and wing back roles and is not short of Championship experience.

Playing more than 100 times for the Tykes across the second and third tier, he has most recently enjoyed a loan spell with Millwall last season, making 22 league appearances.

Bristol City are also interested in signing the player and would require a fee of around £2 million to secure his services.

How many signings will Coventry City make?

Despite already bringing in nine new faces into the building, Coventry are still not done in the transfer market, with or without Callum Styles’ signature.

While the departures of Gyökeres and Hamer are significant, more bodies are needed too with several senior figures departing at the end of last season - Michael Rose, Martyn Waghorn, Fankaty Dabo and Todd Kane the standouts as Coventry look to go one step further and secure promotion this time around.

Mark Robins has stated that the big departures will require reinvestment back into the squad with several players needed before the end of the window.

According to James Pallat of Coventry Live, he said: “Generally, you are at the mercy of predators who come in and take your players, but by putting the money back in to recruit better players, or good players who can then grow with you, you can then improve.

“I’m looking at three or four more, and I think (club owner) Doug King will kill me for saying it. We had a meeting yesterday and spoke about it, so we’ve got a broad agreement and a broad understanding of what we need to do to move it forward again, and hopefully we can fulfil that in the next few days.”

Bid for Barnsley defender rejected

The Sky Blues have already brought in five new defenders this window but that has not stopped Robins from bolstering the backline even further.

As reported by the Barnsley Chronicle, Coventry City have seen a bid rejected for Barnsley captain Liam Kitching. The bid is said to be around £2.5 million, rising to £3 million with add-ons, with the Tykes reluctant to lose their skipper.

Coventry have already bought Brad Collins from the South Yorkshire outfit while Barnsley have lost fellow defender Mads Andersen to Luton earlier this window. Another significant departure at the back could prove to be a blow for their play-off push and will need the bid to be improved if Coventry are adamant in their pursuit.