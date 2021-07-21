Coventry City transfer latest: Rising star signs deal, previous target is available, Leo Ostigard update

Coventry managed to secure a 16th-placed finish and avoided an end-of-the-season relegation scrap in their first year back in the Championship.

Mark Robins’ side escaped the drop by 12 points last season and will now be hopeful of taking of kicking on and continuing to improve their position on the pyramid.

The Sky Blues have seen five players arrive at the Ricoh Arena this summer, with the club placing emphasis on striking a balance between experience and potential.

Robins’ business is not done yet, however, with the 51-year-old hopeful of bringing in more players. Speaking to Coventry Live late last week, The Sky Blues boss said that he was hoping to make four new signings before the window draws to a close.

In this piece, we take a look at the latest transfer developments in stories regarding Coventry…

Promising youngster pens down deal

20-year-old Jack Burroughs has penned down a new two-year deal with Coventry.

The midfielder, whose deal includes the option of an additional year, featured in the club’s final two league games last season, with the latter of those two games being the 6-1 thrashing of Millwall, in which he played 60 minutes.

Whether Burroughs remains close to the first-team squad throughout next season or is shifted out on loan to continue his development remains to be seen.

Christian Walton availability

Brighton goalkeeper Christian Walton is being allowed to leave the club this summer, as reported by The Athletic.

The 25-year-old shot-stopper already has over 80 Championship appearances to his name and could be a possible option for The Sky Blues.

The Sun on Sunday (16/05/21 – p59) previously reported that Coventry were interest in the goalkeeper back in May, but it is not known if Coventry are still interested.

It is expected that The Sky Blues would face some divisional competition for Walton, with Luton also cited with an interest back in April, according to The Athletic.

Leo Ostigard update

Leo Ostigard enjoyed an excellent loan spell with Coventry last season and would undoubtedly be interested in a return.

However, it will all be up to Brighton. According to The Athletic earlier this week, the 21-year-old will be involved in the Premier League club’s pre-season training regime.

The same report did state though, that the most likely option in this scenario is for Ostigard to sign a new deal and head back out on loan – wherever it may be.

