It has been an excellent few months for Coventry City in the Championship.

After losing to Luton Town on penalties in last season's play-off final, it was a slow start to the campaign for the Sky Blues, and they sat as low as 20th in late November.

However, Mark Robins' side have improved significantly since then, and they are now sixth in the table after a nine-game unbeaten run in the league.

It has been a quiet January transfer window so far for Coventry, with just one new addition in the form of midfielder Victor Torp.

Torp arrived at the CBS Arena from Norwegian side Sarpsborg for a fee of £2.1 million, and he scored on his debut for the club in the 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday night.

The Sky Blues did much of their transfer business in the summer, but Robins may be keen to strengthen further before Thursday's deadline, and he could sanction the exits of some of those not in his plans.

With just days remaining in the window, we rounded up all the latest Coventry transfer news.

Burnley, Leicester and Southampton eye O'Hare

Keeping hold of midfielder Callum O'Hare will be a priority for the Sky Blues over the coming days.

O'Hare recently returned to fitness after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee injury, and he has starred for the Sky Blues since making his comeback, scoring six goals and providing one assist in 16 appearances in all competitions.

However, it seems that O'Hare's form has not gone unnoticed, and according to Daily Mail reporter Tom Collomosse, Leicester City, Southampton, Burnley and La Liga clubs are all keeping tabs on the 25-year-old.

O'Hare is out of contract at the CBS Arena in the summer, and while Robins confirmed that he has been offered a new deal, he admitted the midfielder's future is out of his hands.

"Look, everyone knows that Callum is out of contract and there’s a lot of speculation around it, and that will continue until he makes his decision public. But the truth of it is he’s been offered a contract, and a really good contract at that. He is free to determine what’s best for his future and at the end of the day that’s it as far as I am concerned," Robins told Coventry Live.

However, the good news for Coventry is that O'Hare's suitors are more likely to make a move in the summer than in January, and the player is said to be keen to help the Sky Blues achieve their ambitions this season.

Luton plotting Sheaf move

TEAMtalk claim that Premier League side Luton Town are interested in signing Coventry midfielder Ben Sheaf.

Sheaf has been excellent for the Sky Blues this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in 24 appearances in all competitions, and he has worn the captain's armband on a number of occasions.

Luton are targeting defensive midfield reinforcements this month, and the Hatters' scouts are said to have watched Sheaf in action regularly this season.

Coventry are reluctant to lose Sheaf as they target another top six finish, and while Robins said he is not actively involved in recruitment, he seemed unconcerned when asked about Sheaf's future.

"Umm, well I don’t deal with any of that anymore," Robins told Coventry Live.

"Doug (King) has control over that and he works closely with Dean (Austin, head of recruitment) on that, so I think Doug would have said something when he spoke to the media this week if that had been the case. But I’m unaware of anything anyway."

Robins drops transfer hint

Having spent big in the summer, it seems unlikely there will be much activity at the CBS Arena before the deadline, but Robins did suggest that the club are still looking to strengthen.

"We’re always trying to do things and improve things, and that will remain the case," Robins told Coventry Live.

There has been a shortage of speculation regarding incomings for Coventry, but one player who has been linked is Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff.

Langstaff scored 42 goals in 47 games for the Magpies as they won promotion from the National League last season, and he has seamlessly made the step to League Two, netting 21 goals and providing three assists in 31 games this campaign.

Coventry Live claimed earlier this month that he is on the Sky Blues' radar, while according to HITC, Birmingham City, Sunderland, Peterborough United, Derby County, Wrexham and Hearts are all keeping tabs on the 26-year-old.

Notts are said to be demanding £1.5 million for Langstaff, which could prove to be a stumbling block for some of the interested parties, and it remains to be seen whether any club will test the Magpies' resolve.