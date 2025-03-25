This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The landscape of Coventry City’s summer transfer window could drastically change depending on the Sky Blues’ league status, it has been claimed.

Frank Lampard’s Coventry City currently find themselves fifth in the Championship table with just eight games remaining, leading to many Cov fans dreaming of a return to the Premier League after a 24-year absence.

Whilst clubs want to play at the highest level possible for sporting reasons, it has been claimed that promotion to the Premier League would also allow Coventry to retain key players beyond the end of the current campaign.

Mixed emotions ahead of summer transfer window for Coventry City

Football League World's Sky Blues expert Chris Deez admitted to having mixed emotions for the upcoming window, even though he backs his club to take the right decisions in strengthening the side.

Chris also hopes that Lampard will be able to draft in young talents from his former employers, something he managed with great aplomb at Derby County.

Championship Table as of 25/3/25 Team P GD Pts 5 Coventry City 38 7 59 6 West Brom 38 14 57 7 Bristol City 38 8 57 8 Middlesbrough 38 9 54

Lampard borrowed future England internationals Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori from Chelsea during the 2018-19 season, with the two instantly becoming key figures for Derby as they finished sixth in the Championship.

Asked by Football League World for two predictions for the upcoming transfer window, Chris responded: “Looking ahead to the summer transfer window for Coventry, it’s a bit of an uneasy one, because so much of it comes down to whether we get promoted or if we stay in the Championship and don't win the play-offs.

“It's going to be almost impossible for us to keep all of our prized assets. We're not going to be able to keep the likes of Haji Wright, Ben Sheaf, maybe Jack Rudoni, Oliver Dovin, and a couple of other players, but on the slight plus side, they will go for good money.

“Haji Wright, surely £15 million. Milan Van Ewijk, £10-15 million, possibly depends on how the rest of his season goes because he's been a bit inconsistent.

“If that money can be reinvested well, and Frank Lampard is given full backing, full control and free rein over what kind of players he brings in, where they come from, what level they come from, then I think my prediction would be for the summer window that we will have a very good window.

“Bring in some experienced Championship players, hopefully use Lampard's links to bring in some players maybe of a better quality - maybe he gets in touch with his former employers at Chelsea, Everton as well.”

Coventry City predicted to have strong summer transfer window

Whilst having fears that Coventry City will be raided this summer, Chris remains confident enough to claim that the Sky Blues will get promoted next season – if they miss out in the play-offs this term.

That is because he is backing Cov to recruit well over the summer, both in terms of replacing departees and bringing in the further experience.

He restarted: “If we don't do it this season, if we don't make it out of the league, if we don't win the play-offs, I will be putting money on us to do it next season.

“Because I think our summer window is going to be a very strong one.

“If we do go up this season, I think we will pretty much keep all of those players.

“We might still lose a couple of them, they might still get poached, but the money will be reinvested.

“So I’m looking forward to the summer window, but I'm also a little bit worried about it as well.”