This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City have started to turn their form around in recent weeks after an underwhelming start to the campaign.

The Sky Blues were hoping to be in promotion contention this season, but their initial results led to some concerns over their ability to compete at the top end of the table.

Mark Robins’ side have since climbed the table and are now hoping to close the gap to the top six - more results like the 3-0 win over Middlesbrough on the weekend gone by wouldn't go amiss.

The January transfer window could prove a key part of the season for Coventry, as it offers them the chance to add players that may help bridge the difference between them and the play-off places.

The winter market can be a difficult period for clubs to find good value, but all it can take is one addition to transform a campaign.

Coventry transfer demand made

When asked what demand they would make to the club’s owners for January, FLW’s Coventry fan pundit Ryan Murphy suggested signing someone with proper Championship experience.

He named the absences of the likes of Matty Godden, Kyle McFadzean and Liam Kelly as players that haven’t been adequately replaced due to the impact their experience had on the younger players in the squad.

“In January, I believe what the club should be looking at is getting a more senior head in,” Murphy told Football League World.

“Someone that’s still got a few years left in them, but they are a senior and experienced, because that’s what we’re missing.

“We’re a very young side, we’ve lost a lot of senior players in Matty Godden, Liam Kelly and Kyle McFadzean.

“We look like we’ve struggled in areas without that sort of experience in the starting XI and the dressing room.

“So I would hope the club would go for someone that’s played at this level, knows it inside out and would help the young players along.

“A senior head, maybe in midfield or in the centre of defence, and that would be a massive help for us.

“Because when we had the likes of Kyle McFadzean, the young players around him came on leaps and bounds.

“That would only be a massive positive for us now, and is really the only thing that, looking at this side, we are lacking some leadership and senior heads.”

McFadzean, Godden and Kelly’s importance to Coventry

Liam Kelly, Kyle McFadzean, Matty Godden - Coventry City 23/24 league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Player Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) Liam Kelly 16 (11) 0 (1) Kyle McFadzean 15 1 (0) Matty Godden 35 (23) 6 (0)

All three of McFadzean, Godden and Kelly were important parts of the Coventry team prior to their departures.

They all played a role in the team coming ninth last season, and reaching the play-off final the campaign prior.

While their game time had diminished prior to their exits, their presence within the squad was still felt, and they still had their role to play.

There are now just four players in the Coventry squad aged 28 or over, meaning Robins’ side does lack a certain level of experience at this level.

January is an opportunity for Coventry

The January window should be seen as an opportunity for a club like Coventry, as it can be a time when their outside-the-box thinking in the transfer market can get them a real coup.

If they can pinpoint the right target, then they could have a big impact on their ability to compete for promotion.

Their recent form is encouraging, and if they can keep it up, then they can claw back some ground on the top six going into the new year.

Coventry also avoided the loan market last summer, which was a smart decision long-term, but a temporary signing in January could be the short-term injection of quality they need to close the gap to the play-offs.