Coventry City have been told they must strengthen their wing-back department when the transfer window opens, with their current options being labelled as a "horror show".

The Sky Blues have been linked with Philadelphia Union's Kai Wagner, but they're not alone in their interest, with Burnley, Atalanta and Parma also keen, according to Florian Plettenberg.

Frank Lampard currently has Jay Dasilva and Jake Bidwell at his disposal at left wing-back, but he's been told to strengthen his options there with a move for Wagner in January after the pair have flattered to deceive this season.

Coventry City told to strengthen wing-back options in January

We asked our Coventry City fan pundit, Ryan Murphy, whether he thinks Wagner is needed or not in January, and he certainly believes that they need a better option at left wing-back.

Speaking to Football League World, Ryan said: "To be honest, anything would look better than what we’ve currently got at left-back or left wing-back.

“We need someone that can defend and someone that can attack. With Bidwell, he seems to be more defensive, or the better of the two defending wise, but he’s also got a mistake in him.

“Jay Dasilva is better offensively, but he’s very suspect defensively, so between the two you’ve got a bit of what you need, but you need that in one player, and we haven’t got that.

“We’ve been crying out for two decent wing-backs either side, right and left. We’ve only got Milan van Ewijk who has been in absolutely shocking form this season. He’s been really poor, and I think that’s down to having no competition whatsoever. He knows he’s playing week in, week out, regardless, so not having anyone pushing doesn’t help us at all, and if he gets injured we’ve got no one who can slot in there.

“The same at left wing-back, if one of them gets injured we’ve only got one left and with the two of them we’re not that strong in that area, so I’d like us to get a new left-wing back and a new right-back to push what we’ve got and to put pressure on them to keep them on their toes.

“The football we play is supposed to be attacking from the wing-backs, and we’re not seeing it on either side at the minute, but he’s been that poor that it’s been on both sides and defensively, we’re poor, so something needs to change because it’s a horror show back there both defensively and offensively.”

Kai Wagner looks like he'd be a great addition for Coventry City

Some supporters may turn their noses up at signing a 27-year-old from the MLS, but it's clear that Coventry need a better option at left wing-back, and Wagner could well provide that.

The German had an impressive 2024 campaign with Philadelphia Union, scoring once and registering 12 assists in 45 appearances, becoming one of the first names on the teamsheet for his club.

He must be doing something right to have interest from clubs in the Championship and in Italy, and it's clear that Coventry have a fight on their hands to try and secure his signature.

Kai Wagner's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A SSV Ulm 2015-16 34 1 7 Schalke 04 II 2016-17 33 0 1 Wurzburger Kickers 2017-19 47 0 3 Philadelphia Union 2019- 215 8 44

Wagner could be the all-rounder that Coventry need on the left side of their defence as he could provide them with stability while also being able to get forward and register goal contributions.

With a release clause believed to be €2million, it could be a shrewd investment for Doug King and Lampard in January, and one that fills a problem position for the Sky Blues.