Callum O’Hare has been a standout figure for Coventry City since recovering from injury earlier this season.

The midfielder missed a lot of action over the course of last season with an ACL injury a serious setback for him.

The 25-year-old made his return to Mark Robins’ side in late October, and worked his way back to being a regular starter by the start of December.

Callum O'Hare's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.39 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.23 Shots 1.96 Assists 0.20 Expected assists (xAG) 0.15 npxG + xAG 0.38 Shot-creating actions 3.86

Since then, he has contributed six goals and three assists, with the club chasing another top six finish in the Championship (all stats from Fbref).

However, O’Hare’s future at the CBS Arena is in doubt due to his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Carlton Palmer: O’Hare worth £8-10m with decent contract

Carlton Palmer believes O’Hare could be worth up to £8 to 10 million to Coventry if he had a contract beyond this season.

He understands why the Sky Blues waited on offering the midfielder a new deal given his injury issues, but believes he will have a lot of clubs looking at signing him this summer.

“Coventry City are currently eighth in the Championship, they have a game in hand and are on 57 points, so they are in with a great chance of ending up in the play-off this season,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Two defeats in their last six games, winning their last two and also winning the FA Cup quarter-final against Wolves, so that puts them in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

“One of the players that has been instrumental has been Callum O’Hare.

“Callum has faced a lot of injuries but he’s come back to brilliant form this season for Coventry.

“Coventry City have yet to get him to sign a new contract, obviously there are a lot of clubs looking at him, 25-years-of-age, he’ll be available on a free transfer.

“Surely Coventry would want to tie him down to a contract to ensure that they get the full-prized value for him.

“He would be worth, in today’s market, £8-10 million for sure, but I’m sure Coventry were waiting to see how he recovered from his injuries.

“He’s been in sparkling form, and the contract negotiations are ongoing.

“He’s having a fantastic time at Coventry City, so they are hoping he will put pen to paper after losing Gus Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres last season.

“So it remains to see whether he will sign a new contract or move on.”

Callum O'Hare transfer interest

It has been reported that up to three La Liga sides are keeping tabs on O'Hare, with Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic also interested.

Burnley, Leicester City and Southampton have also been mentioned as clubs monitoring his situation at Coventry.

O’Hare will be key to the club’s promotion and FA Cup hopes, with Robins’ side set to face Manchester United in the semi-finals next month.

Coventry will return to league action on Friday with an away trip to relegation-battling Huddersfield Town in a 3pm kick-off.

Losing O’Hare for nothing would be a huge blow to Coventry

The loss of Hamer and Gyokeres last summer was quite a blow to the team, and they struggled at the start of the campaign as the squad adjusted to their absence.

But at the very least, Coventry still earned sizable fees from their sales to Sheffield United and Sporting Clube de Lisbon.

In this instance, O’Hare would walk away for nothing, which would be even worse for the Championship side, as he could easily be worth eight figures.

Perhaps gaining promotion could help convince him to stay, otherwise it will have to take a hefty wage increase to keep him at the CBS Arena beyond his current deal.